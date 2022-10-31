Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Mountain Hawks Roll to Team Title at Alabama A&M Fall Invite; Roth Individual Medalist
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Lehigh men's golf team completed its fall season with a flourish, dominating a nine-team field to win the team title at the Alabama A&M Fall Invite, which wrapped up Tuesday at Robert Trent Jones at Hampton Cove. The Mountain Hawks had four of the top five individual finishers to complete the fog-shortened 36-hole event at 19 under par 557 (277-280).
Roth Named Patriot League Golfer of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After contributing to Lehigh's team title at the Alabama A&M Fall Invite and earning individual medalist honors, first-year Jake Roth has been named Patriot League Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. This marks the third consecutive week a Lehigh golfer was recognized in a week that the Mountain Hawks competed. Daniel Song won this award on Oct. 5 and Oct. 26.
Lehigh Drops 2-0 Heartbreaker to Army in PL Semifinal
WEST POINT, N.Y. - An Army goal in the 20th minute followed by a second goal in the 63rd minute was enough to send the Black Knights to the Patriot League Championship Game as they defeated the Mountain Hawks 2-0 on Thursday night on Clinton Field in Malek Stadium. Lehigh finishes the 2022 season with an 8-7-3 record overall.
Lehigh Set for Patriot League Semifinals at American on Thursday
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Lehigh field hockey team travels to American for the 2022 Patriot League Tournament on Wednesday to prepare for its semifinal matchup with the host Eagles on Thursday afternoon. The match is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+. Lehigh enters the postseason with an 11-7 overall record, 4-2 in league play, to finish tied for second place in the standings (and receiving the No. 3 seed). The Mountain Hawks will be searching for their first Patriot League Tournament victory since 1996.
Lehigh Men's Soccer's Season Ends With Loss to Colgate
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team's season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Colgate at the Ulrich Sports Complex Wednesday night. "The last game of the season, whether it's playoffs or regular season, is always bittersweet and a little bit sad," said head coach Dean Koski." The seniors' careers are over, and they've meant a lot to this program. "
Lehigh to Face Colgate in Must-Win Game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team returns home for its last regular season game in a key matchup vs. Colgate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Ulrich Sports Complex. It is a must-win for the Mountain Hawks as they look to clinch a spot in the Patriot League Tournament for the second straight year.
Back From Bye Week, Lehigh Set to Visit No. 6/7 Holy Cross Saturday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off of its bye week, Lehigh makes its first visit to Worcester, Mass., since 2018 as the Mountain Hawks face undefeated No. 6/7 Holy Cross Saturday at Fitton Field. The contest marks a return to Worcester for Lehigh head coach Tom Gilmore, who served as head coach of the Crusaders from 2004-2017. Lehigh is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to Bucknell on Oct. 22, a game in which the Mountain Hawks allowed just 215 yards of total offense, but the Bison scored nine points over the game's final 2:05 to claim the victory. Lehigh will also be looking to play the role of spoiler, as a victory over Holy Cross would prevent the Crusaders from clinching their fourth consecutive Patriot League title. Holy Cross improved to 8-0 on the season with a 53-52 overtime win over Fordham at Fitton Field last Saturday.
Kahn Selected to Academic All-Patriot League Team
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A day after being named a second team all-league honoree, senior Maddie Kahn has another accolade on Wednesday, as she has been selected to the Academic All-Patriot League Team. A management major, with a 3.59 grade-point average, Kahn has garnered this honor for the first time in her career.
Nazareth, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Parkland High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on November 04, 2022, 16:05:00.
Four Mountain Hawks Earn All-League Honors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Four student-athletes from the Lehigh field hockey program were selected as All-Patriot League honorees, announced on Tuesday by the league, with senior Sarah Bonthuis and junior Julia Gatelein garnering first team accolades and senior Maddie Kahn and first-year Kiki Mes earning spots on the second team.
From the UN to Bethlehem: Murphy Makes Her Mark
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh women's soccer senior midfielder Mattie Murphy has continually proven herself this season as both an athlete and a student. At the beginning of October, Murphy traveled to Utah to present research from her 2021 summer internship. The same day that she returned from her trip, Murphy played in the Mountain Hawks game against Navy. Murphy's overall performance in the game resulted in her subsequently earning the Patriot League Midfielder of the Week award.
Lyght Named Academic All-Patriot League
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Sophomore Corinne Lyght, who was named Offensive Player of the Year and first team all-league, was named Academic All-Patriot League, announced by the league on Tuesday morning. In the classroom, Lyght owns a 4.00 GPA in business and has been named to both the Dean's List and...
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05
High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05. Schedule for high school football games played on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, Friday, November 4th, 2022, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Eastern Conference 3A Class Final - Pine Grove Area (3-7) at Berks Catholic (4-6) - Kickoff...
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge lane closures to end ahead of Bacon Fest
All three travel lanes on the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are expected to be open later Thursday and stay open for Easton’s annual PA Bacon Fest, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said. Traffic on the bridge has been limited to one lane in each direction, but the...
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
One lane reopened after I-81 south crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash. According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
Jill Biden’s Allentown visit: What to know about the first lady’s latest Lehigh Valley stop on Wednesday | Traffic, time, location and more
First lady Jill Biden is coming to Allentown on Wednesday to stump for incumbent Democrats in their congressional campaigns. A White House schedule puts the first lady in Allentown at 7 p.m. where she will speak at Muhlenberg College in support of U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean, part of a day of events in Pennsylvania.
