kmyu.tv
What buyers, sellers should know about Utah's housing market right now
CLINTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amy Crosby and her husband sold their house at the perfect time. A year ago, as Utah’s housing market was roaring, the couple said goodbye to their home in West Point and moved in with family. They sold for top dollar. Then, they waited,...
kmyu.tv
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
kmyu.tv
Ahn predicts 'landslide' win; Gill has big lead in campaign money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County District Attorney GOP challenger Danielle Ahn predicted a "landslide" win on Thursday, but DA Sim Gill appears to have a big money advantage as the campaign hits the home stretch. 2News asked both candidates for interviews on the impact of a...
kmyu.tv
Izzy Tichenor family intends to file lawsuit against Davis Schools, administrators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah attorney Tyler Ayers is teaming with acclaimed civil rights lawyer Milton Grimes and intend to sue Davis Schools, Foxboro Elementary, and more than a dozen administrators and staffers for $14.1 million in damages on behalf of the family of Izzy Tichenor. On Wednesday,...
kmyu.tv
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
kmyu.tv
DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
kmyu.tv
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
kmyu.tv
Take 2 Podcast: Pre-Election Spin
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Constitutional Amendment an issue where Maura and Greg Agree:. Do voters know enough to vote? Does the Legislature need more spending capability?. Races to Watch. Balance of Power. Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter.
kmyu.tv
Trees damaged in Orem after heavy, wet snow snaps several branches
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — You often hear of wind causing tree damage, but this week, snow was the culprit. The city of Orem said of the 7,000 trees they maintain, about 10 percent have damage. Officials said the heavy, wet snow that fell really weighed down the branches still...
kmyu.tv
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
kmyu.tv
Daughter stunned by explosion that destroyed her parent's West Jordan home; 2 dogs missing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan couple lost their home Thursday night after an explosion started a fire and burnt most of the house to the ground. This happened in the Bloomfield Farms neighborhood near 7800 South 5600 West in West Jordan around 3 p.m. The house...
kmyu.tv
Firefighters called to large house fire in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews have responded to a fire that broke out at a house in a West Jordan neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 5700 West and Mirror Lake Drive – about 8300 South. Witnesses said a there was a there were...
kmyu.tv
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
kmyu.tv
Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
kmyu.tv
New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
kmyu.tv
40-year-old man critically injured after running into oncoming traffic in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 40-year-old man was critically injured after police say he ran into traffic in South Jordan and was struck by a truck. Sgt. Anderson of the South Jordan Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a car heading eastbound on 10600 South stopped for an unknown reason, and a passenger jumped out into oncoming traffic.
