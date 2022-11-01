ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

kmyu.tv

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Take 2 Podcast: Pre-Election Spin

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Constitutional Amendment an issue where Maura and Greg Agree:. Do voters know enough to vote? Does the Legislature need more spending capability?. Races to Watch. Balance of Power. Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter.
kmyu.tv

Trees damaged in Orem after heavy, wet snow snaps several branches

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — You often hear of wind causing tree damage, but this week, snow was the culprit. The city of Orem said of the 7,000 trees they maintain, about 10 percent have damage. Officials said the heavy, wet snow that fell really weighed down the branches still...
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

Firefighters called to large house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews have responded to a fire that broke out at a house in a West Jordan neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 5700 West and Mirror Lake Drive – about 8300 South. Witnesses said a there was a there were...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
kmyu.tv

New track & field named after longtime U of U, Weber State football coach

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A middle school on Salt Lake City’s west side has a new track and field. But it’s not just any track. This one has a special name right above it. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Ron McBride Track and Field. It will serve a diverse group of students at Glendale Middle School as well as nearby Mountain View Elementary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

