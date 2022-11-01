ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
kmyu.tv

IRONMAN cyclist recovering in hospital after being hit in crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two cyclists participating in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship have been recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a reckless driver during the race. Cyclist Mark Evans said in a live video update from his Instagram, @frumpyCob, from St. George Regional Hospital,...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
knau.org

Body of Utah man found at Wupatki National Monument

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Search and rescue dogs located the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City Monday south of Lomaki Pueblo. Deputies had responded Saturday to a trespass in...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kmyu.tv

Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
CEDAR CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Canceling drag show will cost St. George taxpayers $600,000+

SALT LAKE CITY — Taxpayers in St. George will be paying the city manager more than $600,000 to leave his job and not sue the city for breach of contract after he approved a HBO drag-show performance in the Town Square during the summer. In early October, Mayor Michele...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

