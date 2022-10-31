ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon

In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
ATLANTA, GA
Fentanyl killed three young members of a Texas town within 28 hours. Now their moms are taking on the ‘devil’

When she touched Alize’s cold skin on the morning of 17 September, Silvia Martinez immediately knew her daughter was gone.At just 19, Alize had overdosed on fentanyl on the bathroom floor. A year earlier, Ms Martinez barely knew what the drug was, she told The Independent. The mother had heard of it and knew it was used in “hospitals, you know, surgeries or whatever it is,” but was mostly unaware of the harrowing surge in illegal fentanyl use in the US, and its tightening grip on her hometown of Wichita Falls, Texas.The reality of the fentanyl epidemic in the city of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?

Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing ‘Evil’ Daughter

A Texas mother allegedly suffering from mental illness admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and suffocating her with a plastic bag, reportedly saying she was an “evil child” and “did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to an affidavit. On...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Boston

New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living

Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
SAVANNAH, GA
natureworldnews.com

Bob the Great White Shark Spotted Near Tourist Spot Between Virginia and Maryland

Bob the great white shark was detected by OCEARCH, an ocean research and conservation organization, near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, which reaches both the state of Virginia and Maryland in the United States. The 13-foot great white shark was spotted near a tourist spot off the East Coast, where it has been traveling in recent months as monitored by scientists on a regular basis.
MARYLAND STATE
