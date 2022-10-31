When she touched Alize’s cold skin on the morning of 17 September, Silvia Martinez immediately knew her daughter was gone.At just 19, Alize had overdosed on fentanyl on the bathroom floor. A year earlier, Ms Martinez barely knew what the drug was, she told The Independent. The mother had heard of it and knew it was used in “hospitals, you know, surgeries or whatever it is,” but was mostly unaware of the harrowing surge in illegal fentanyl use in the US, and its tightening grip on her hometown of Wichita Falls, Texas.The reality of the fentanyl epidemic in the city of...

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO