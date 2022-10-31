Read full article on original website
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
Police Identify Husband As Suspect In Cape Cod 'Lady of the Dunes' Cold Case Murder
After finally identifying a 1974 Provincetown Jane Doe as Ruth Terry, police are calling her now-deceased husband, Guy Rockwell Muldavin, a "person of interest" in the case. Having just identified a murder victim whose name went unknown for 48 years, it took police less than a week to name a person of interest in the case: Her husband.
Pennsylvania Dad Allegedly Beat Daughter, Buried Her Alive In His Yard
“There are numerous allegations that are very severe and barbaric in nature,” prosecutors said following the arrest of Pennsylvania dad John Edward Kraft. A Pennsylvania father has been jailed on a flurry of child abuse charges after authorities said he allegedly beat and buried his 6-year-old daughter alive in his yard.
Inside The Horrific Torture And Murder Of 19-Year-Old Marie Elizabeth Spannhake
On January 31, 1976, Marie Elizabeth Spannhake vanished near her home in Chico, California — but it wasn't until 1984 that a woman named Janice Hooker claimed that her husband Cameron had abducted and murdered Spannhake eight years before. Some have heard the story of Colleen Stan, the young...
Brother Of Princeton Student Who Was Found Dead Calls Location Of Body 'Suspicious'
The brother of the Princeton University student who was reported missing and then found dead is raising questions about where her body was discovered. “The area she was found makes us feel it was suspicious,” Universe Ewunetie, the brother of Misrach Ewunetie told The Sun in an interview. “Some trees had to be cut when they were removing Misrach.”
Mom Suspected In Toddler's Disappearance Says She Hopes He's Found Safe As Landfill Search Continues
Leilani Simon told local reporters she will take herself to the police station if investigators find anything that ties her to the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. A woman identified as a suspect in her toddler’s disappearance says she hopes the boy will be found alive amid authorities'...
Criminals: A 31-Year-Old Man Dressed as a Bottle of Fireball Was Arrested!
A 31-year-old man in California named Dominic Salazar was arrested for drunken disorderly conduct early yesterday morning . . . and he was dressed up as a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky at the time. A Thief Missed the Door and Ran Into a Large Glass Window. Running into a...
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon
In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
Fentanyl killed three young members of a Texas town within 28 hours. Now their moms are taking on the ‘devil’
When she touched Alize’s cold skin on the morning of 17 September, Silvia Martinez immediately knew her daughter was gone.At just 19, Alize had overdosed on fentanyl on the bathroom floor. A year earlier, Ms Martinez barely knew what the drug was, she told The Independent. The mother had heard of it and knew it was used in “hospitals, you know, surgeries or whatever it is,” but was mostly unaware of the harrowing surge in illegal fentanyl use in the US, and its tightening grip on her hometown of Wichita Falls, Texas.The reality of the fentanyl epidemic in the city of...
Missing Virginia Woman Found Dead, Prison Guard Boyfriend Charged With Her Murder
Dustin Owens, a Virginia prison guard, is charged with the first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Amber Compton. The mother of three was seven-months pregnant. A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his pregnant girlfriend who was reported missing over the weekend. On...
Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?
Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
Oklahoma couple accused of killing 6 kids in murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning home...
Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing ‘Evil’ Daughter
A Texas mother allegedly suffering from mental illness admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and suffocating her with a plastic bag, reportedly saying she was an “evil child” and “did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to an affidavit. On...
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
Arlington NAACP vice president shot and killed while vacationing in Turks & Caicos in attack, police say
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP's Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.
Migrant among group who unexpectedly arrived in Kingston explains his journey to Massachusetts
KINGSTON, Mass. — One member of the group that was unexpectedly placed in a South Shore hotel by state officials identified himself on Thursday as Haitian who came to the United States with his family and shared details of the long journey they took to Massachusetts. Approximately 107 people...
'Unsolved Mysteries' Flood of Tips on Tammy Williams, 2018 Murder Suspect
The producers of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" might be able to close a grisly case soon -- we're told the tips are pouring in about the whereabouts of the suspect in a now 4-year-old murder. Terry Dunn Meurer, executive producer of the popular series, tells TMZ her team's handed over 90...
Skeletal Remains Found By Hunters In 1985 ID’d As Missing Houston Teen
DNA has helped Brazoria County investigators identify the remains of 16-year-old Alisha Cooks who was shot to death and left in a Texas pasture. Human remains found nearly 37 years ago have finally been identified as a missing Texas teenager, thanks to DNA advancements. On Dec. 16, 1985, two hunters...
Bob the Great White Shark Spotted Near Tourist Spot Between Virginia and Maryland
Bob the great white shark was detected by OCEARCH, an ocean research and conservation organization, near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, which reaches both the state of Virginia and Maryland in the United States. The 13-foot great white shark was spotted near a tourist spot off the East Coast, where it has been traveling in recent months as monitored by scientists on a regular basis.
