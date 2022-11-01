ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tennisuptodate.com

WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia

The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Porterville Recorder

Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennisuptodate.com

Aryna Sabalenka rallies to stun Ons Jabeur in thrilling WTA Finals encounter

World No.7 Aryna Sabalenka improved to 3-1 in career meetings against Ons Jabeur, overcoming the Tunisian in their group stage match at the 2022 WTA Finals. Sabalenka fought back from a set deficit to record a 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 victory, edging out the World No.2 in a thrilling late-night encounter. Jabeur dominated the first set, winning 80% of points behind her first serve without facing a break point.
FOX Sports

Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
TEXAS STATE
wtatennis.com

WTA Finals Day 2 preview: Gauff and Garcia meet again

The Tracy Austin Group gets going Tuesday at the WTA Finals Fort Worth. World No.1 Iga Swiatek clashes with Daria Kasatkina for the fifth time this year, before Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia take the court in a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal. Here's how the matchups break down.
FORT WORTH, TX
tennisuptodate.com

"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
atptour.com

Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
NBC Sports

Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
TEXAS STATE
wtatennis.com

From zoo animals to superheroes, WTA stars celebrate Halloween

Spooky, scary skeletons might send shivers down your spine, but the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour were the ones who served up tricks and treats in equal measure this Halloween. You might've heard how World No.2 Ons Jabeur pulled off a perfect prank on No.1 Iga Swiatek to kick...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennisuptodate.com

ATP Finals Field Confirmed led by Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic

The ATP Finals is finally set with the full field known as Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic the leading men ahead of the event next week. Carlos Alcaraz will lead the ATP Finals field next week in Turin as the Spaniard was confirmed as the top seed yesterday. It comes after Nadal lost in the opening round of the event giving Alcaraz the chance to be the number one seed in Turin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy