Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake EvansNikAledo, TX
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Ons Jabeur plays creepy Halloween prank on Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia, scares the duo ahead of WTA Finals
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, who is currently contesting at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, along with Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia and five other top-8 players, recently decided to pull a scare prank on the two on the occasion of Halloween. The World No. 2 brought out her...
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Porterville Recorder
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennisuptodate.com
Aryna Sabalenka rallies to stun Ons Jabeur in thrilling WTA Finals encounter
World No.7 Aryna Sabalenka improved to 3-1 in career meetings against Ons Jabeur, overcoming the Tunisian in their group stage match at the 2022 WTA Finals. Sabalenka fought back from a set deficit to record a 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 victory, edging out the World No.2 in a thrilling late-night encounter. Jabeur dominated the first set, winning 80% of points behind her first serve without facing a break point.
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals Day 2 preview: Gauff and Garcia meet again
The Tracy Austin Group gets going Tuesday at the WTA Finals Fort Worth. World No.1 Iga Swiatek clashes with Daria Kasatkina for the fifth time this year, before Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia take the court in a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal. Here's how the matchups break down.
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
NBC Sports
Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
wtatennis.com
From zoo animals to superheroes, WTA stars celebrate Halloween
Spooky, scary skeletons might send shivers down your spine, but the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour were the ones who served up tricks and treats in equal measure this Halloween. You might've heard how World No.2 Ons Jabeur pulled off a perfect prank on No.1 Iga Swiatek to kick...
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Finals Field Confirmed led by Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic
The ATP Finals is finally set with the full field known as Nadal, Alcaraz and Djokovic the leading men ahead of the event next week. Carlos Alcaraz will lead the ATP Finals field next week in Turin as the Spaniard was confirmed as the top seed yesterday. It comes after Nadal lost in the opening round of the event giving Alcaraz the chance to be the number one seed in Turin.
Comments / 0