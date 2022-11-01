SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana was a huge success. It's estimated that supporters spent more than $502,000 at the sale on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Grand Champion Steer, raised by Matt vinson from Tensas, sold for $19,875. The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state involved in 4-H and FFA.

