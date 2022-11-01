ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, AR

Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster

MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
2022 ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana was a huge success. It's estimated that supporters spent more than $502,000 at the sale on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Grand Champion Steer, raised by Matt vinson from Tensas, sold for $19,875. The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state involved in 4-H and FFA.
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
