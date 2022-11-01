Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Psychiatrist testifies Taylor Parker takes responsibility for actions
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial ended early Wednesday when the defense team had no available witnesses to testify. Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Monday. It's expected to wrap up and be handed to a jury by the end of the week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
2022 ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana was a huge success. It's estimated that supporters spent more than $502,000 at the sale on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Grand Champion Steer, raised by Matt vinson from Tensas, sold for $19,875. The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state involved in 4-H and FFA.
KPVI Newschannel 6
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
Comments / 0