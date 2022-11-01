Read full article on original website
Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Unleashes on Packers Over Aaron Rodgers Treatment
Following the Packer’s latest loss against the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin called out the Green Bay team for lack of support towards Aaron Rodgers. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday (October 31st), Michael Irvin ranted about the Green Bay Packers’...
Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know
On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News
The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday in what turned out to be one of the more active deadline days in recent memory. Now that...
NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs after a catch against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady?
We're nearing the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season, and the quarterback landscape has brought plenty of surprises through eight weeks. Starters who were on shaky ground in the preseason are now in the MVP hunt. Former backups are making a case to earn big money in the offseason with solid play. Star signal-callers are struggling to get going -- and some veterans have already been benched. Then there's the growing concern around the once-heralded group of 2021 draft class quarterbacks.
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9
The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
NFL Canes Continue To Make Impacts All Across The Field
Taking A Look At How NFL Canes Performed Week 8
