ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Tom Brady nears 100,000 total passing yards: What you don't know

On Nov. 23, 2000, in a forgettable game during a forgettable season, quarterback Tom Brady recorded the first passing yards of his career. They came in the form of a 6-yard pass to tight end Rod Rutledge in garbage time of a Detroit Lions blowout of the New England Patriots. The pass would go down as the lone completion of Brady's rookie season.
Wyoming News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
ESPN

NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady?

We're nearing the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season, and the quarterback landscape has brought plenty of surprises through eight weeks. Starters who were on shaky ground in the preseason are now in the MVP hunt. Former backups are making a case to earn big money in the offseason with solid play. Star signal-callers are struggling to get going -- and some veterans have already been benched. Then there's the growing concern around the once-heralded group of 2021 draft class quarterbacks.
FOX Sports

McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis

The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9

The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy