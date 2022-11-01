Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ actor reminds us not to root for her character and Count Dooku’s voice actor talks us through his ‘Tales of the Jedi’ experience
The final third of Andor‘s first season will kick off tomorrow with episode nine and, judging by the teaser for the rest of the season, we’re in for an action-packed ride. We’re hopeful that the various disconnected plot strands will combine, especially now that Dedra has left the ISB base and is in the field on Ferrix. Rebel Alliance bigwigs like Luthen, Saw Gerrera, and Mon Mothma should also combine forces, with the latter apparently set to have to make some tough decisions as she commits to the Rebellion.
Collider
Why Doesn't Yaddle Talk Like Yoda in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
Although Star Wars canon has managed to address almost every lingering question that fans have ever had about the saga, there are still some secrets that remain closely guarded. Chief among them is any identifying details about Yoda’s homeworld, species, or early life. “Yoda’s species” has never been identified in any official sourcebook, and it’s never revealed how he became a Jedi in the first place. George Lucas has purposefully kept all details about Yoda under wraps; when pressed for details, he’s only offered the joking response that Yoda is the illegitimate child of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from The Muppets.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Does What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi: Season 1! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's full Tales of the Jedi review. Star Wars fans could be forgiven for being less than enthusiastic about the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi. The Tales of the Jedi comics are set thousands of years before the movies, a time when the galaxy is a much wilder place and where the Jedi and Sith waged open war against one another. The animated series, on the other hand, is set during the era of the Prequel Trilogy and focuses mostly on familiar faces from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After all this time, Disney is still seemingly reluctant to venture outside the confines of the Star Wars movies.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Rogue One’ editor reveals the massive changes made to the film and ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ may have a release date
Andor‘s ninth episode dropped today and has left fans’ jaws on the floor as perhaps the darkest 45 minutes of Star Wars we’ve ever seen. There was a truly disturbing torture scene, euthanasia, and the dark secret at the heart of the Imperial prison on Merkina 5. Along the way, we got a very subtle A New Hope Easter Egg, which is exactly the kind of low-key fan service we want from a show like this.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
TVOvermind
Strongest Jedi of Each Star Wars Trilogy
Each Star Wars movie, which has expanded into various other forms of media, specifically each trilogy, at least initially, introduced new Jedi or previous ones depending on the era of the film. More recently, the shows have expanded previously unseen and unknown adventures of certain from all points of the Star Wars universe. There has been an endless debate as to which Jedi has been, was, or is, the strongest Jedi of all, between knowledge, combat, or experience, but truly the experience has been what truly defined the path that each Jedi has taken, whether or not they were brought further inlined with The Force as a Jedi or fell towards The Dark Side with the Sith. Below, we’ve detailed each Star Wars trilogy and the strongest Jedi of each trilogy.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor: What’s Happening on Level 2?
Check out a new clip from episode 9 of #Andor. Find out what’s happening on level 2 in tonight’s episode, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
Collider
How 'Andor' and 'Rogue One' Challenge Star Wars’ Love of the Chosen One
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Star Wars loves the Jedi. And it makes sense why space wizards from ancient orders of good and evil who fight with laser swords are a super cool concept. Over the past half-century we’ve gotten countless tales of the Sith and the Jedi, the Skywalkers and the Palpatines, and with it the story of the Empire and the Rebellion. But in these stories we’ve mostly seen the war between the Empire and the Rebellion through the eyes of starry-eyed orphans turned disillusioned warriors. All three Star Wars trilogies follow the stories of special Jedi fulfilling their destiny, solidifying all these battles as something waged by the masses but won by specific people ordained by fate.
Collider
'Tales of the Jedi' : Corey Burton on What Makes Villains So Fun to Play
Animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi, from creator Dave Filoni, follows iconic prequel era characters Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) during pivotal moments in their stories. The Count Dooku episodes follow the future Sith apprentice during his time as a Jedi Master, training with his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (Michéal Richardson/Liam Neeson), on a mission with Mace Windu (TC Carson), and facing off against Jedi Master Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard) in the wake of a devastating personal blow.
Collider
'Tales of the Jedi' Links Ahsoka Tano to Qui-Gon Jinn in This Distinct Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.Star Wars has always centered on the battle between light and dark, but never more than in Tales of the Jedi. The series focuses on Dooku (Corey Burton) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). But it spends a significant amount of time on the relationship between the master and padawan, specifically the relationships of Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn (Micheál Richardson) and Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). These two examples are interesting for a number of reasons, but the most significant is the common thread they share: the master turns to the Dark Side. The exposure to the Jedi’s corruption at a young age affects their padawans, causing them to lose faith in the Jedi Order. By comparing these two relationships, Tales of the Jedi explores the dynamic of light and dark when they interact without clashing.
ComicBook
Andor Star Talks LGBTQ+ Representation in Star Wars
The ninth episode of Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it revealed some big information about Vel Sartha. The character, who is played by Game of Thrones alum Faye Marsay, is not only a major player in the Rebellion, but she's also the cousin of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). It's also very clear that Vel is in a romantic relationship with Cinta (Varada Sethu). In an earlier episode, Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) tells Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) that Cinta is "already sharin' a blanket" and she since shared many affectionate moments with Vel, including a sad scene in last week's episode in which she said the Rebellion will always come first and they "take what's left." While some fans would probably enjoy a more straightforward romance, it's definitely a step up from the background kiss seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Marsay recently had a chat with /Film and she talked about LGBTQ+ representation in the franchise.
AdWeek
Disney+ Reportedly Developing WandaVision Spinoff Series With Paul Bettany
A second WandaVision spinoff series starring Paul Bettany‘s Vision is being developed for Disney+. Called Vision Quest, the possible series will follow Bettany’s Vision as he attempts to reclaim his humanity and memory. Even though the focus is on Vision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could make an appearance.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff ‘Day One’
The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actor from “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther” and “Us,” is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it comes from an original idea from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first two “A Quiet Place” movies with Emily Blunt. The first two films took...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: There’s still hope for a ‘Star Wars’ icon’s return as a long-awaited video game adaptation gets a release date at last
Today was a big day in the wide-ranging world of sci-fi movies and TV as we were treated to a truckload of updates about a bevy of highly anticipated upcoming projects in the genre. First of all, a new trailer dropped for a blockbuster sequel that’s been over a decade in the making, while a release date has finally been revealed for a video game adaptation that fans started to wonder wouldn’t arrive before the end of the world.
