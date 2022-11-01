Read full article on original website
Related
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
msn.com
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
Archaeologists discovered the oldest Qur'an in the entire world
This is undoubtably the oldest manuscript of the Qur'an in the world. The dates and texts of the early manuscripts of the Qur'an have been used as evidence to support traditional Islamic views and to cast doubt on them by skeptics. A large number of existing manuscripts and fragments after the first 100 years of reported canoeing have made the text ripe for scholarly discussion.
The Ethnocide of Ancient Civilizations with Anthropological Hoaxes
Corrupt historians removed the presence of Ancient Africans in the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The ethnicities and history of the Moors, Egyptians, Indigenous, etc. were misrepresented. "Piltdown Man,
Egypt Expert Explores the Mysteries of King Tut’s Tomb
Stephen R. Phillips, PhD, will speak about King Tut’s tomb on Nov. 3 at Neumann University. For anyone experiencing Halloween withdrawal when the calendar turns to November, the Cultural Arts Forum at Neumann University has come to the rescue. What better way to extend the spooky season than a lecture about everyone’s favorite mummy, King Tut?
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
This Day in History: October 14
The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
Egyptian archaeologists call for return of Rosetta stone amid ancient artifacts
Thousands of Egyptians have signed an online petition that called for the return of the Rosetta stone and other ancient Egyptian artifacts housed by the British Museum in London.
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript
Archivists have uncovered a long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript: the earliest known map of the stars, according to the Museum of the Bible.
When the Sun Disappeared: Historians Detail 'Worst Year' Ever To Be Alive
The "dark period" was triggered by rapid and drastic climate change.
An Introduction to the Essenes - The Ancient Anarchist Jews
October 5th was Yom Kippur, a holiday observed by Jewish people and recognized as a state holiday in the state of Texas. In honor of that holiday, I am going to be talking about a part of Jewish history that - like a bunch of parts of history related to ancient anarchism, libertarianism, and various other parts of human history related to freedom - gets often ignored to talk about controlling kings and statists of history. I am going to be talking about a group of ancient religious Jewish anarchists known as the Essenes sect of Judaism.
petapixel.com
Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition
A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
New exhibition to explore mythology of Alexander the Great
Who was Alexander the Great? And how did this Macedonian general, who died aged just 32, come to conquer an enormous swathe of territory stretching from Greece to modern day Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and even northern India?. The first question we can answer, based on a range of historical sources....
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XII: Conclusion
*Editor’s Note: Part XII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Alex Grobman, PhD Part XII (F) We began this series of articles on approaching the Holocaust as A Moral Choice with a statement by Father John T. Pawlikowski, Professor Emeritus of Social Ethics at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. The Holocaust, he said, has emerged “as the beginning of a significantly new era, one in which the extermination of human life in guiltless fashion became thinkable and technologically feasible. It opened the door to an age in which dispassionate torture and the murder of millions became not just an action of a crazed despot, not merely an irrational expression of xenophobic fear, not just a drive for national security, but a calculated effort to reshape humanity supported by intellectual argumentation from the best and the brightest minds in a society. The Holocaust was not the product of a crazed despot but the brainchild of some of the most sophisticated philosophers and scientists’ Western society had yet patented.” [1]
Self-Ethnocide in the Caribbean and Central/South America
Caribbeans say, “Black Americans are just a boat stop away,” overlooking lineage, culture, DNA, and generations of separation. Due to absentee ownership, Caribbean and Central/South American plantations were governed by overseers of African ancestry. Slave populations were 80–90%, outnumbering Europeans. Black Americans were outnumbered by Europeans, forcibly bred, and had twice the birthrate of Caribbeans. Under the protection of the Catholic Church, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans sought refuge from the horrors of slavery (e.g., castration, lynching, massacres, and race-based laws), bought themselves out of slavery, set up racial caste systems based on ad-mixtures, and married (including other races). Since Africans were shipped directly to the Caribbean, Caribbeans and Central/South Americans retained more African traditions. Caribbeans celebrate European Catholic lent festivals (e.g., Carnival, J'ouvert, etc.) and create dishes with Indian curry. Jamaicans practice Rastafarianism, the culture of Ethiopian holy men (i.e., dreadlocks, ganja smoking, the green, yellow, and red flag, etc.).
newbooksnetwork.com
The African Heritage of Latinx and Caribbean Literature
The African Heritage of Latinx and Caribbean Literature (Cambridge University Press, 2022) unearths a buried African archive within widely-read Latinx writers of the last fifty years. It challenges dominant narratives in World Literature and transatlantic studies that ignore Africa's impact in broader Latin American culture. Sarah Quesada argues that these canonical works evoke textual memorials of African memory. She shows how the African Atlantic haunts modern Latinx and Caribbean writing, and examines the disavowal or distortion of the African subject in the constructions of national, racial, sexual, and spiritual Latinx identity. Quesada shows how themes such as the 19th century 'scramble for Africa,' the decolonizing wars, Black internationalism, and the neoliberal turn are embedded in key narratives. Drawing from multilingual archives about West and Central Africa, she examines how the legacies of colonial French, Iberian, British and U.S. Imperialisms have impacted on the relationships between African and Latinx identities. This is the first book-length project to address the African colonial and imperial inheritance of Latinx literature. -From the Cambridge University Press website.
Comments / 0