Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Colonial America Is a Myth

Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble

As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible

Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
Archaeologists discovered the oldest Qur'an in the entire world

This is undoubtably the oldest manuscript of the Qur'an in the world. The dates and texts of the early manuscripts of the Qur'an have been used as evidence to support traditional Islamic views and to cast doubt on them by skeptics. A large number of existing manuscripts and fragments after the first 100 years of reported canoeing have made the text ripe for scholarly discussion.
Egypt Expert Explores the Mysteries of King Tut’s Tomb

Stephen R. Phillips, PhD, will speak about King Tut’s tomb on Nov. 3 at Neumann University. For anyone experiencing Halloween withdrawal when the calendar turns to November, the Cultural Arts Forum at Neumann University has come to the rescue. What better way to extend the spooky season than a lecture about everyone’s favorite mummy, King Tut?
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt

More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
This Day in History: October 14

The man who Plotted to kill Hitler and the Battle that gave the Normans control of England. On October 14, 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life by drinking poison after being implicated in a conspiracy to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
An Introduction to the Essenes - The Ancient Anarchist Jews

October 5th was Yom Kippur, a holiday observed by Jewish people and recognized as a state holiday in the state of Texas. In honor of that holiday, I am going to be talking about a part of Jewish history that - like a bunch of parts of history related to ancient anarchism, libertarianism, and various other parts of human history related to freedom - gets often ignored to talk about controlling kings and statists of history. I am going to be talking about a group of ancient religious Jewish anarchists known as the Essenes sect of Judaism.
Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition

A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
New exhibition to explore mythology of Alexander the Great

Who was Alexander the Great? And how did this Macedonian general, who died aged just 32, come to conquer an enormous swathe of territory stretching from Greece to modern day Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and even northern India?. The first question we can answer, based on a range of historical sources....
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XII: Conclusion

*Editor’s Note: Part XII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Alex Grobman, PhD Part XII (F) We began this series of articles on approaching the Holocaust as A Moral Choice with a statement by Father John T. Pawlikowski, Professor Emeritus of Social Ethics at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. The Holocaust, he said, has emerged “as the beginning of a significantly new era, one in which the extermination of human life in guiltless fashion became thinkable and technologically feasible. It opened the door to an age in which dispassionate torture and the murder of millions became not just an action of a crazed despot, not merely an irrational expression of xenophobic fear, not just a drive for national security, but a calculated effort to reshape humanity supported by intellectual argumentation from the best and the brightest minds in a society. The Holocaust was not the product of a crazed despot but the brainchild of some of the most sophisticated philosophers and scientists’ Western society had yet patented.” [1]
Foundational Black American History

Self-Ethnocide in the Caribbean and Central/South America

Caribbeans say, “Black Americans are just a boat stop away,” overlooking lineage, culture, DNA, and generations of separation. Due to absentee ownership, Caribbean and Central/South American plantations were governed by overseers of African ancestry. Slave populations were 80–90%, outnumbering Europeans. Black Americans were outnumbered by Europeans, forcibly bred, and had twice the birthrate of Caribbeans. Under the protection of the Catholic Church, Caribbeans and Afro-Central/South Americans sought refuge from the horrors of slavery (e.g., castration, lynching, massacres, and race-based laws), bought themselves out of slavery, set up racial caste systems based on ad-mixtures, and married (including other races). Since Africans were shipped directly to the Caribbean, Caribbeans and Central/South Americans retained more African traditions. Caribbeans celebrate European Catholic lent festivals (e.g., Carnival, J'ouvert, etc.) and create dishes with Indian curry. Jamaicans practice Rastafarianism, the culture of Ethiopian holy men (i.e., dreadlocks, ganja smoking, the green, yellow, and red flag, etc.).
The African Heritage of Latinx and Caribbean Literature

The African Heritage of Latinx and Caribbean Literature (Cambridge University Press, 2022) unearths a buried African archive within widely-read Latinx writers of the last fifty years. It challenges dominant narratives in World Literature and transatlantic studies that ignore Africa's impact in broader Latin American culture. Sarah Quesada argues that these canonical works evoke textual memorials of African memory. She shows how the African Atlantic haunts modern Latinx and Caribbean writing, and examines the disavowal or distortion of the African subject in the constructions of national, racial, sexual, and spiritual Latinx identity. Quesada shows how themes such as the 19th century 'scramble for Africa,' the decolonizing wars, Black internationalism, and the neoliberal turn are embedded in key narratives. Drawing from multilingual archives about West and Central Africa, she examines how the legacies of colonial French, Iberian, British and U.S. Imperialisms have impacted on the relationships between African and Latinx identities. This is the first book-length project to address the African colonial and imperial inheritance of Latinx literature. -From the Cambridge University Press website.
