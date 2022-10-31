ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 13 Kansas State vs. No. 24 Texas

Friday Walk Through: Previewing No. 13 Kansas State vs. No. 24 Texas. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the fellas preview Kansas State's game against Texas Longhorns at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy