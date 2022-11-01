Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
