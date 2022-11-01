Strike Magazine and UCF Arboretum came together from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to host a farmers market and kick off the Halloween weekend. The UCF Arboretum sold a wide array of plants along with honey. Strike Magazine had some of its members sell their own products with many other student vendors joining as well. From jewelry to candles and from terrariums to an eclectic range of clothes and apparel, students browsed through and enjoy a variety of unique and interesting products at the Arboretum Park where music filled the air. Those who wanted to thrift or buy something new made their way to the market.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO