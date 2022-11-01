Following its worst season in six years, Phoenix Rising enters the off-season with on- and off-field issues to tackle. None is bigger than where it will play next season. When the club moved to its current home at Wild Horse Pass prior to the 2021 season, it envisioned the new, 10,000-seat facility on the Gila River Indian Community as a long-term home. However, changes in Wild Horse Pass leadership have led to uncertainty about the stadium arrangement, the club has said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO