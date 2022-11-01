Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard won’t travel with team for Texas road trip
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team when it visits the Houston Rockets on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks - NBA (11/2/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Detroit Pistons went back to the losing side of things on Monday and will try and avenge their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. In their first meeting of the season, the Pistons put up a solid...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will return from having four days off to host Memphis Wednesday night at the Moda Center. That time away gave Damian Lillard and Josh Hart extra recovery time while not missing games. Lillard, who suffered a calf strain during Wednesday’s loss to Miami, however, won’t return against the Grizzlies (4-3).
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
ESPN
Suns win 5th straight behind Johnson, beat Wolves 116-107
PHOENIX -- — Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. Johnson finished 7 of 11 behind the arc and 10 for 17 overall in another strong outing for the former reserve...
Report: Lead banker in Suns’ sale worries potential buyers
A banker leading the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury by advising current owner Robert Sarver has worried some potential buyers because of a conflict of interest, according to sources of Semafor reporter Bradley Saacks. That is because that banker, Moelis & Company executive Navid Mahmoodzadegan, is also an...
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
The Denver Nuggets (4-3) and Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) meet Thursday at Paycom Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nuggets vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nuggets became the 1st team...
76ers' Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Sixers star center Joel Embiid will miss his second consecutive game against the Wizards on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Embiid has the flu. As Pompey notes, Embiid also missed Friday’s game against Toronto with right knee...
Phoenix Rising expects stadium decision by December
Following its worst season in six years, Phoenix Rising enters the off-season with on- and off-field issues to tackle. None is bigger than where it will play next season. When the club moved to its current home at Wild Horse Pass prior to the 2021 season, it envisioned the new, 10,000-seat facility on the Gila River Indian Community as a long-term home. However, changes in Wild Horse Pass leadership have led to uncertainty about the stadium arrangement, the club has said.
