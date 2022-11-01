ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkGBK_0ituJGHj00

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion 02:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As kids across the country went door-to-door looking for treats instead of tricks this Halloween, grown-ups were anxiously anticipating the $1 billion from the Powerball jackpot.

Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said, "We can sell as many as a couple of hundred tickets per second when the jackpot is this big."

Monday's jackpot was the second largest in state history and the fifth largest in the U.S.

"Cash option is $493 million, I believe. And that's an estimate based on whatever sales come in today," Svitko said.

While the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million, nobody ever really loses. Svitko said this jackpot has generated more than $75 million in sales, $30 million of which will help cover things like prescription drug costs, transportation, and rent rebates for older Pennsylvanians.

If you win, a reminder to always sign the back of your ticket and never post the ticket on social media because somebody could try and cash it.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Powerball jackpot now $1 billion for drawing Halloween night

BOSTON - Powerball now has its second-largest jackpot ever for Monday night's drawing at $1 billion. The one-time all-cash option is now $497.3 million. The only Powerball jackpot bigger than this one was back in January 2016 when winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion prize. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Inflation impacting cost of Thanksgiving dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the dinner most of us look forward to all year long."Got to have the mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, all of it," said South Park resident Kurt Dietz. A plate overflowing with good food, surrounded by the people you love. But this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost you.We didn't invite it, but inflation wants a seat at the Thanksgiving table."It certainly is the truth," said Beverly Pounds of Pounds Turkey Farm. "The expenses that we incur in terms of overhead are much higher from fuel to electricity to packaging costs."Pounds runs the Leechburg family business Pounds...
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monmouth poll says Oz-Fetterman debate had little impact on voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new poll found that last week's debate between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman didn't really change anyone's minds."It wasn't the wholesale shift that all the pundits and social media commentators suggested it might be," said Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray.  Only 3 percent said it would make them reconsider their support for Fetterman or Oz while 22 percent said they had concerns but would not change their vote and 46 percent said they had no serious concerns at all.  The Monmouth poll still shows a very close race with Fetterman's 4-point lead, 48 to 44, within the 4.5 point margin of error, meaning Oz could be ahead by 0.5 percent. The poll did find that voters think Oz is more capable of serving a six-year senate term than Fetterman, but by 10 points they believe Fetterman when he says his stroke will not affect his ability to think or do his job. The poll is just a snapshot in time. It's next Tuesday's poll that really counts. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home. Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. "Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement. 
WEXFORD, PA
People

Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy