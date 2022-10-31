ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

madcitysportszone.com

Interim HC Jim Leonhard looking forward to showing AD Chris McIntosh what UW 'can be and should be'

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard took time last week to meet with his team and give them his vision for the future of the program if he were to get the full-time job. It’s a vision that would seem important to get across to the man that will make that decision — athletic director Chris McIntosh. But the chance to do that or interview for the position hasn’t occurred.
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Badgers: Safety John Torchio named semifinalist for major award

Badgers: Safety John Torchio named semifinalist for major award. This year’s Wisconsin defense hasn’t been as dominant as last year’s unit but several guys are playing at a high level. That includes safety John Torchio, who was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, an honor that goes to the top defensive player in the country.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI

