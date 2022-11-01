ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
amherstindy.org

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
AMHERST, MA
Boston

Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware

The winning ticket was purchased at Ware’s Cumberland Farms. A store in Ware sold a record-breaking lottery ticket that yielded a hefty prize — $16.35 million. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield claimed the jackpot in the “Megabucks Doubler” on a Quic Pic ticket that took place Sept. 10, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
WARE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy