Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center vote in favor of new contract
The registered nurses of Berkshire Medical Center, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on November 1 to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the hospital.
Gov. Charlie Baker tells Westfield State students his book ‘not a potboiler’ but vital telling of the ‘how’
WESTFIELD – Gov. Charlie Baker encouraged Westfield State University students Wednesday to consider public service as a career or volunteer. Even, in what some consider a dirty word these days: politics. Public service, he said, is a sure-fire path to personal growth. “Because it forces you — if you...
wne.edu
College of Business and Engineering Students Partner to Create and Innovate at the WNE Golden Bear Innovation Jam
Western New England University (WNE) held its annual Golden Bear Innovation Jam (GBIJ) sponsored by PeoplesBank. The goal of GBIJ is to foster ideas that have the potential to progress toward innovation, and eventually, commercialization. Students and faculty from the Colleges of Business and Engineering came together on October 1...
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
Gov. Baker visits Ludlow to support State Rep. candidate Harrington
Governor Charlie Baker paid a visit to Ludlow Wednesday showing his support for Republican candidate James "Chip" Harrington in the Seventh Hampden District.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
Eyewitness News
Group wants to redevelop area of former UConn campus in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new push to redevelop the area that used to be home to the former UConn West Hartford campus. The buildings by Asylum Avenue, Lawler Road and Trout Brook Drive have been vacant since 2017 when the campus moved to downtown Hartford. Now...
New Britain Herald
Newington senior to perform with some of best high school musicians in the country
NEWINGTON – Newington High School is proudly sending one of its own to Maryland to perform with some of the best high school musicians from around the U.S. Senior Nathan Michaud will be attending the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensemble in National Harbor, Maryland Nov. 3-6.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
valleyadvocate.com
‘People, Plant, and Purpose’: The motto of 6 Brick’s, Springfield’s newest dispensary
From giving Springfield residents the chance to start a career in the cannabis industry to giving back to the city, Payton Shubrick has a number of goals as the owner of 6 Brick’s, one of the city’s recent dispensaries to open. The business is named for the members...
New Big E vendor donates to The Parish Cupboard
After the 17-day fair, Chris Bayle, the owner of BoardWok Noodles, donated surplus food to The Parish Cupboard of Agawam and West Springfield.
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Springfield City Councilor questioning fire department’s hiring of former officer
A Springfield City Councilor is raising concerns after a former Springfield Police Officer was hired by the city's fire department.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
New Britain Herald
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
The winning ticket was purchased at Ware’s Cumberland Farms. A store in Ware sold a record-breaking lottery ticket that yielded a hefty prize — $16.35 million. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield claimed the jackpot in the “Megabucks Doubler” on a Quic Pic ticket that took place Sept. 10, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Comments / 0