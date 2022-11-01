ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBA Fans React To Grizzlies Getting Blown Out By Jazz: "Says More About Memphis Than Utah."

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FC9E_0ituF0fs00

Fans had a lot to say about the Grizzlies losing to the Jazz.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 seed during the 2021-22 season, and there's no doubt that they were a competitive team that thrived due to the team's chemistry and defensive ability.

Prior to their game against the Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies were 4-2, and it is clear that the team has had a good start to the season. However, the Grizzlies were recently blown out by the Jazz, which was unexpected since most people would agree that the Grizzlies are the better team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aadn1_0ituF0fs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWk3U_0ituF0fs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ipvG_0ituF0fs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPoXd_0ituF0fs00

The Utah Jazz are 6-2 to start the season, a surprising result considering that they were expected to be in the Victor Wembanyama tanking race this year based on their status as a rebuilding team. However, it is clear that the Utah Jazz still have talented players, such as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Malik Beasley, that can still get them wins regularly.

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be able to bounce back from this loss and still end up as a top-tier team in the Western Conference. They still have a lot of talent, and there is a chance they could end up getting to the Finals.

Ja Morant Feels As Though The Grizzlies Could Have Beaten The Warriors If Fully Healthy

Many thought that the Memphis Grizzlies could have made the NBA Finals last season based on their defensive ability and their talent. However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round. With that being said, part of the reason for the Grizzlies losing to the Warriors was an untimely injury to Ja Morant, and the young superstar claimed that he felt as though the team could have beaten the Warriors if they remained healthy .

“I felt like we had it,” Morant said. “That’s what I took from it. Injuries just hurt us.”

Obviously, we will never know what would have happened if Ja Morant had stayed healthy because that series is in the past. However, the Memphis Grizzlies will have the opportunity to prove that they're a contender this year.

Hopefully, we will see the Memphis Grizzlies win a championship during Ja Morant's time with the team. At some point, they will have to take the step from being a fun young team into a real championship-level team, and perhaps that will end up happening this season. Ja Morant looks like an MVP candidate thus far, and if he stays healthy, the Grizzlies can go far.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
MEMPHIS, NY
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy