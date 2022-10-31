Starring: Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant. I’ve seen a lot of movies, but nothing beats the feeling I get from movies like “Tár”. It’s not a feeling that comes from my mind or my heart. It lives in the soul. It’s one of those places only art can reach. When that feeling gets going, I just know. I know that for the next two hours, I’m in the hands of a master of the form. After a 15 long year hiatus from filmmaking, Todd Field is back with what’s easily one of the best films of the year. Its name is “Tár”.

22 HOURS AGO