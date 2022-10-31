Read full article on original website
Elon Musk complains ‘activists’ are ruining his takeover as Twitter announces layoffs- live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday. “Team, In...
Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo
As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam' to Kick Season 2 Off With Special Holiday Episode
The musical fun is back! Jimmy Fallon will return to his game show high jinks with season 2 of That's My Jam, now set to launch with a special holiday episode on Dec. 5. That's My Jam is an extension of the musical and comedy games that audiences love most from the Tonight Show, featured via hour-long episodes with two competing celebrity teams and Fallon as host. Season 2's special holiday episode will headline Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen and Ana Gasteyer up against fellow SNL alums Rachel Dratch and Melissa Villaseñor.
'Bachelorette's Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Engagement (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is reacting to his ex's engagement. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in New York City on Tuesday, and he discussed Clare Crawley's recent reveal that she's engaged to Ryan Dawkins. "Everyone deserves love and the goal is...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother
Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!. Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
Mindy Kaling Recounts Scary Story of Man Breaking Into BJ Novak's Car When She Was 8 Months Pregnant
Mindy Kaling is known for her comedy work, but there was one incident that happened back in 2017 that didn't leave her laughing. She detailed the "genuinely scary situation" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing that she was over eight months pregnant with her daughter, Kat, at the time.
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Trailer Sees Adam Devine Trying to Make It in Germany
Ten years after Pitch Perfectdebuted in theaters, the franchise is back with a series following Adam Devine's character, Bumper, striking out on his own in Germany. Aptly titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the Peacock original features an all-star cast, including Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil, as the former college student goes from acapella amateur to bonafide star.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone on Her 'Lifelong' Battle With Grief and Continuing His Legacy (Exclusive)
On Sunday, the stars of Black Panther came together for a special screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the National Museum of African American History and Culture to honor their late friend, Chadwick Boseman. ET spoke with the late actor's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, on the red carpet where...
James Corden Remembers Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos
James Corden is remembering a musical great. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old British host took a minute to honor the late rapper Takeoff. Noting that he was "utterly devastated" to hear the news that the Migos rapper had died at the age of 28, Corden went on to share some personal thoughts about Takeoff, who he described as "funny and kind."
'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)
Spoiler Alert: If you haven't watched the first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. Nancy Rodriguez is the leading lady of her own story on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The 32-year-old real estate investor has proven she isn't afraid to go after what she wants or to speak her mind.
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out
Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special
Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.
'9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein Marries 'The Flash' Actress Jessica Parker Kennedy
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and The Flash actress Jessica Parker Kennedy have tied the knot. The couple said "I do," Rubinstein revealed Wednesday on Instagram, linking to photos of him and his wife as they showed off their sparkly wedding bands. Rubinstein, who plays Rob Lowe's son, T.K., on...
Adele Reveals the Proper Way to Say Her Name
Rumor has it, we've been pronouncing Adele's name wrong. The 34-year-old British singer complimented one fan for their pronunciation of her name in a recent Q&A linked to her new "I Drink Wine" music video. The female fan from London did a video call-in to ask the chart topper a...
'Dead to Me' Final Season Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in Big, Big Trouble
The trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me is here! After more than two years away, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to the Netflix dark comedy as best friends Jen and Judy, and this time, they're facing the brutal aftermath of the bombshells left in the wake of the stunning sophomore finale.
