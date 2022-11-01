Read full article on original website
Related
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Grizzlies injury report: Three questionable, three out against Trail Blazers
The Grizzlies have played just two games so far this season with Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane available.
ESPN
Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown
Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
WVNews
Memphis 111, Portland 106
MEMPHIS (111) Aldama 4-8 1-2 11, Brooks 3-7 2-2 9, Adams 6-9 2-3 14, Bane 7-16 10-11 29, Morant 7-19 6-7 20, Clarke 3-6 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 1-2 10, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Konchar 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 38-83 22-27 111.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
WVNews
Memphis Tigers to retire jersey of Lorenzen Wright
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers will retire the No. 55 jersey of standout Lorenzen Wright during a future game at FedExForum. Wright, who was slain in 2010, ranks 49th on the Tigers' career scoring list with 1,026 points. He was All-Great Midwest first team in 1995 and All-Conference USA first team in 1996.
Grizzlies hold off Blazers behind Desmond Bane’s 29 points
Desmond Bane scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and also had eight rebounds and five assists
WVNews
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
WVNews
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
Blazers Beat: Sharpe slated for second career start against Memphis
Chauncey Billups compared Sharpe to Brandon Roy and Vince Carter ahead of the national-TV matchup with the Grizzlies. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups confirmed Tuesday that rookie Shaedon Sharpe will be making his second career start Wednesday night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe is starting in place of injured star Damian Lillard, who is still resting a right calf strain suffered in the Blazers' lone loss this year against Miami on Oct. 26. Billups confirmed there has been no setbacks in Lillard's recovery, which was slated to be 1-2 weeks following the announced diagnosis Oct. 27....
Ja Morant's Finalized Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is available for Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Unpacking all the problems with the Memphis Grizzlies' defense
How can a team be fourth in the NBA in scoring and still have a negative point differential?. That's the case for the Memphis Grizzlies — and the answer is defense. First it was Jalen Green's big night, then Luka Doncic put up his season averages in three quarters, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 37 points apiece and Lauri Markkanen looked like modern day Dirk Nowitzki.
WVNews
L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Murphy III 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 11-21 5-8 27, Valanciunas 3-11 2-2 9, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, McCollum 10-27 1-1 22, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Alvarado 6-8 0-0 15, Daniels 3-5 0-2 8, Graham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-102 15-21 117.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (ankle) available Wednesday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will play Wednesday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane is dealing with right ankle soreness, which is why he sat out Monday's contest. However, just two days later, he'll be ready to go and take the court. Expect Bane to also start, which would likely send John Konchar back to a bench role.
ESPN
Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid
Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
WVNews
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
BOSTON (113) Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
Comments / 0