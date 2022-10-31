Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
fantasypros.com
Alex Pietrangelo tallies three assists Tuesday against Capitals
Pietrangelo has yet to begin producing enough consistently in the offensive zone for fantasy owners, recording a point in just two of his last five games. The 32-year-old blueliner still offers plenty of opportunities with the added bonus of also seeing added time on the team's first power-play unit. Pietrangelo now has nine assists in 11 games to begin the season.
fantasypros.com
Stephen Curry pours in 39 points in loss Thursday
Stephen Curry scored 39 points (13-22 FG, 8-15 3P, 5-5 FT) with nine assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in Golden State’s 130-129 loss to the Magic on Thursday. Curry scored a season-high 39 points while tying a season-best 59.1% shooting but it wasn’t enough for Golden State who dropped their fourth straight game. Curry is coming off his 10th career triple-double on Tuesday and is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season. The 34-year-old continues to perform at a fantasy level worthy of his first-round price tag even if it's not translating to wins on the court right now for the defending champs.
fantasypros.com
Mitch Marner records two assists in Wednesday's win over Flyers
Marner continues to be one of the few producing consistently in the offensive zone for a Toronto club struggling offensively, recording points in four consecutive games. The 25-year-old will be even more productive once reigning Rocket Richard trophy winner Auston Matthews wakes up from his early season slump. Marner has scored two goals and added nine assists through 11 games so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Hockey Trade Advice: Tage Thompson, Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson (2022)
We’re midway through Week 4 of the NHL fantasy hockey season, and we need to continue to build our rosters for the long haul. Let’s take a look at some players to buy and sell as we look at both the short and long-term value. Check out our...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 9 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>. Beyond our fantasy...
fantasypros.com
Christian Wood double-doubles off bench Wednesday
Christian Wood scored 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3P, 0-0 FT) with 10 rebounds across 23 minutes in Dallas’ 103-100 win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Wood continues to be a great source of scoring and rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks. The 27-year-old posted his second double-double of the young season and played around his usual minutes despite having been questionable to even play with a non-COVID illness. Wood is currently averaging 17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds despite playing just 25.5 minutes and not surpassing 29 minutes in any game. Wood continues to rear fantasy managers who would like to see more minutes.
fantasypros.com
Chase Young (knee) designated to return from IR
The Washington Commanders have designated star defensive end Chase Young to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 9 matchup with Minnesota. Young, one year removed from a brutal ACL tear, will be eligible to play against the Vikings in Week 9 if the Commanders feel he is healthy enough to do so. There is a chance he is held out of action another week, but he is closing in on a return either way. Chase's return is great news for the Commanders, who are on a three game winning streak and shockingly back in the mix in the NFC East. They will welcome back the former DROY to the field with open arms.
fantasypros.com
Zach LaVine scores team-high 29 points in Tuesday's win
Zach LaVine helped lead the Bulls to victory over the Nets on Tuesday with 29 points including 20 in the fourth quarter. He shot 10-for-21 from the field including five three-pointers while adding three rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. Fantasy Impact:. LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter to...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Rapid Reaction – Trade Deadline Winners, Losers & Fantasy Takeaways
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P....
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (11/2) PREMIUM
WAS at PHI (PHI -7.5) O/U: NA. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
fantasypros.com
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
We are officially at the halfway point of the season. As we have noted before, between the extreme levels of parity across the board and offensive production being on a downswing, it’s more important than ever to find value in our WR selections for the week. The hope is the models below will help you get there. Let’s jump right in.
