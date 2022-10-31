The Washington Commanders have designated star defensive end Chase Young to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 9 matchup with Minnesota. Young, one year removed from a brutal ACL tear, will be eligible to play against the Vikings in Week 9 if the Commanders feel he is healthy enough to do so. There is a chance he is held out of action another week, but he is closing in on a return either way. Chase's return is great news for the Commanders, who are on a three game winning streak and shockingly back in the mix in the NFC East. They will welcome back the former DROY to the field with open arms.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO