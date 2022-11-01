ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

T.J. Hockenson reacts to trade as Minnesota Vikings land TE from Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made an in-division trade with the Minnesota Vikings by sending tight end T.J. Hockenson over state lines. The former Iowa tight end was acquired in conjunction with the Vikings placing tight end Irv Smith on injured reserve. For the 6-1 Vikings, it was a move to bolster the offense while the Lions acquired additional draft capital in the trade. Hockenson released a statement thanking Detroit and saying hello to Minnesota.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

New Bleacher Report mock draft has 2 Penn State players going top 10 for first time in more than 20 years

The 2023 NFL Draft has a chance to be a historic one for the Penn State football program. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are considered to be among the best players in this year's draft class at their respective positions and both have a real chance of hearing their named called early in the first round — assuming they declare for the draft, of course. Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has Fashanu and Porter Jr. going in rarified territory from a Nittany Lions perspective, with Fashanu going off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick and Porter Jr. being selected two picks later by the Philadelphia Eagles with the pick they hold from the New Orleans Saints.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns first half

Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Should Brian Gutekunst be a part of the Packers’ inevitable rebuild?

Ever since the drafting of Jordan Love in April 2020, Brian Gutekunst (or “Gute”) has been a pretty polarizing figure atop the Packers’ football operations. Gutekunst’s GM career got off to a really impressive start when he took just one year to exchange an aging, depleted roster into one of the top units in the NFL. He knocked his first ever draft pick out of the park, selecting Jaire Alexander and obtaining a future first round pick in the process.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Bumbling Bengals look to 'flush away' bad loss to Browns

CINCINNATI (AP) — Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough night. One that could have ramifications for the rest of the season. Cincinnati lost its best cornerback when Chidobe Awuzie departed in the first half of Monday's ugly 32-13 loss at Cleveland because of a right knee injury. The 27-year-old Awuzie left the stadium on crutches, and coach Zac Taylor said the injury appears to be severe.
CINCINNATI, OH
