Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Adam Zimmer, Cincinnati Bengals analyst and son of Mike Zimmer, dead at 38
Cincinnati Bengals' 38 y.o. analyst, son of Mike Zimmer passes away
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Bengals suffer embarrassing, demoralizing loss in Cleveland in prime time
CLEVELAND –– Heading into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest concern looked like it would be how they’d try to replace the production of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals lost, 32-13, at First Energy Stadium, it turned out that the Bengals’ issues go much deeper than that. ...
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
WKYC
Social media reacts to Cleveland Browns' resounding win over the Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Who's ready for "Victory Tuesday"??. The Browns earned (and we mean "earned") their biggest win of the season Monday night, pelting the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 32-13. The much-needed victory snaps a four-game losing streak and keeps Cleveland very much alive in the AFC North race.
Why Evan McPherson’s missed 47-yard field goal was the turning point in the Browns’ win vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Late in the first half on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked certain to get on the board vs. the Browns. Down 8-0 with less than a minute until halftime, Evan McPherson, who has missed two field goals all season, came on for a 47-yard field goal.
WLWT 5
Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
What they said on 'ManningCast' about Browns beating Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
CLEVELAND ― The Browns snapping a four-game losing streak by routing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on a Halloween edition of "Monday Night Football" at FirstEnergy Stadium proved to be quite a treat for Northeast Ohio. The Browns also tricked a notable Pro Football Hall of Famer by blowing out the Bengals...
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
Yardbarker
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
247Sports
T.J. Hockenson reacts to trade as Minnesota Vikings land TE from Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions made an in-division trade with the Minnesota Vikings by sending tight end T.J. Hockenson over state lines. The former Iowa tight end was acquired in conjunction with the Vikings placing tight end Irv Smith on injured reserve. For the 6-1 Vikings, it was a move to bolster the offense while the Lions acquired additional draft capital in the trade. Hockenson released a statement thanking Detroit and saying hello to Minnesota.
New Bleacher Report mock draft has 2 Penn State players going top 10 for first time in more than 20 years
The 2023 NFL Draft has a chance to be a historic one for the Penn State football program. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are considered to be among the best players in this year's draft class at their respective positions and both have a real chance of hearing their named called early in the first round — assuming they declare for the draft, of course. Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has Fashanu and Porter Jr. going in rarified territory from a Nittany Lions perspective, with Fashanu going off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick and Porter Jr. being selected two picks later by the Philadelphia Eagles with the pick they hold from the New Orleans Saints.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns first half
Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
247Sports
Should Brian Gutekunst be a part of the Packers’ inevitable rebuild?
Ever since the drafting of Jordan Love in April 2020, Brian Gutekunst (or “Gute”) has been a pretty polarizing figure atop the Packers’ football operations. Gutekunst’s GM career got off to a really impressive start when he took just one year to exchange an aging, depleted roster into one of the top units in the NFL. He knocked his first ever draft pick out of the park, selecting Jaire Alexander and obtaining a future first round pick in the process.
Why DJ Reader won’t make his return to the Bengals’ lineup against Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are waiting until the bye week to reevaluate injured defensive tackle DJ Reader. Reader was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in a Week 3 win over the Jets. He’s been back on the rehab field in recents weeks and was eligible to play against the Browns, but remained sidelined.
FOX Sports
Bumbling Bengals look to 'flush away' bad loss to Browns
CINCINNATI (AP) — Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough night. One that could have ramifications for the rest of the season. Cincinnati lost its best cornerback when Chidobe Awuzie departed in the first half of Monday's ugly 32-13 loss at Cleveland because of a right knee injury. The 27-year-old Awuzie left the stadium on crutches, and coach Zac Taylor said the injury appears to be severe.
Who do fans think is the best NFL player between the Browns and the Bengals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the days leading up to Monday night’s matchup between the Browns and Bengals, our staff put together an All-Ohio roster, combining the best players from both NFL teams. We also gave fans an opportunity to rank the best players between the two teams in...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0