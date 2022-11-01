The 2023 NFL Draft has a chance to be a historic one for the Penn State football program. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are considered to be among the best players in this year's draft class at their respective positions and both have a real chance of hearing their named called early in the first round — assuming they declare for the draft, of course. Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has Fashanu and Porter Jr. going in rarified territory from a Nittany Lions perspective, with Fashanu going off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick and Porter Jr. being selected two picks later by the Philadelphia Eagles with the pick they hold from the New Orleans Saints.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO