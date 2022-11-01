Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake EvansNikAledo, TX
Related
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula in sync with tennis, not TikTok
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were born a decade apart, which does not matter so much when it comes to playing tennis together but definitely creates a barrier when the subject is TikTok. “We don’t really notice the age difference until certain conversations come up,” Gauff said. “It’s definitely a generation divide.” Joked Pegula: “She keeps me young.” The 28-year-old Pegula is No. 3 in the singles rankings, the 18-year-old Gauff is No. 4, and the two Americans are making their WTA Finals debuts in both singles and doubles this week. No other doubles pairing also has participated in the singles competition at the season-ending tournament for the best of the best in women’s tennis since sisters Serena and Venus Williams managed to do that in 2009 (Serena beat Venus in the singles final that year).
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
Tennis-Jabeur battles back to beat Pegula at WTA Finals
Nov 2 (Reuters) - World number two Ons Jabeur overcame a sluggish start to beat top-ranked American Jessica Pegula 1-6 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday for her first win in round robin play at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
atptour.com
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev Complete 2022 Nitto ATP Finals Field
The singles field for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals is set. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev on Wednesday claimed the final two spots for the season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 13-20 November. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev join Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud,...
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
Comments / 0