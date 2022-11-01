Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
thecomeback.com
Kareem Hunt gets brutally honest about trade rumors
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped lead his team to a blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But despite his integral role in the win, there’s a chance that the running back isn’t even on the team’s roster the following day as trade rumors heat up.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Buck & Troy Aikman’s Halloween costumes
It’s Halloween and everyone’s wearing costumes. ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew is no exception and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman decided to pay a fun homage and sport a terrific pair of costumes. Buck and Aikman were seen at the top of the telecast for the...
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
Amari Cooper beautifully hauled in deep ball during stunning Browns beatdown of Bengals
Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper continued to prove why he’s one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL Monday night. During Cleveland’s surprise stomping of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Cooper hauled in a stunning bomb from quarterback Jacoby Brissett that helped set up a touchdown.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow gets brutally honest about Browns domination
It’s no secret that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly established himself as one of the best and most dominant quarterbacks in the league. Burrow led his team to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season and throws what is statistically the best deep ball in the entire NFL. But there’s one team he just can’t seem to beat: the Cleveland Browns.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
thecomeback.com
Josh Allen has hilarious reaction to new teammate
Running back Nyheim Hines hasn’t been with the Buffalo Bills very long after the team acquired him in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the trade deadline, but he’s already turning some heads in just his first practice. Hines practices with the Buffalo Bills for the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world mourns shocking death of current coach
The NFL world was rocked by tragedy on Tuesday morning as news broke that current Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Adam Zimmer is the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who was also the former offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals before that. Adam Zimmer was following in his father’s footsteps with the Bengals’ offense, serving as an offensive analyst for the team this season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Rams-Panthers trade offer
The NFL trade deadline is approaching rapidly. Big moves featuring notable players have already been made as teams look to load up for a playoff run. Tuesday we learned that there was one player that was almost dealt away for a big package but his team declined the offer. Carolina...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
Why Evan McPherson’s missed 47-yard field goal was the turning point in the Browns’ win vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Late in the first half on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked certain to get on the board vs. the Browns. Down 8-0 with less than a minute until halftime, Evan McPherson, who has missed two field goals all season, came on for a 47-yard field goal.
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin reveals which SEC team should sign Deion Sanders as head coach
Lane Kiffin doesn’t usually give advice to his SEC rivals but the Ole Miss head coach gave some advice to a certain school that’s down on their luck recently. When asked if he had any interest in taking over the Auburn job, Kiffin declined to comment and deflected by proposing that the Tigers look at Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning Trevor Lawrence news
When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawerence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, most around the league assumed that he was destined to be a star quarterback in the league. But in his second NFL season, that’s not exactly what has happened.
thecomeback.com
Eli Drinkwitz asks Missouri fans to make ‘sacrifices’ for packed stadium
While much of the SEC talk centers around the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Missouri Tigers are hoping to make some noise through the remainder of the season. And that begins with a big crowd on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Tigers...
thecomeback.com
New York Jets made surprising quarterback decision
When New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury during the preseason that sidelined him for several weeks, the team went with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as Wilson’s replacement until he was healthy enough to return. But now, Flacco has not only lost the starting job, but it appears that he’s lost the backup quarterback job, as well.
Comments / 0