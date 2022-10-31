Read full article on original website
nftplazas.com
GameStop NFT Finally Adds Gaming Assets to its Growing Marketplace
After well over a year’s worth of hype, expectation and breathless anticipation, GameStop NFT finally has a chance to live up to its potential. It has emerged from its Beta phase and is debuting its first gaming NFTs through the powerful ImmutableX framework. It’s been a rocky and eventful...
nftplazas.com
MetaMask and HyperPlay Target the Entire Desktop Gaming Industry
All powerful Web3 lynchpin, MetaMask, has unveiled an incredible new collaboration with blockchain games launcher, HyperPlay. The duo are preparing to usher in a new era where every desktop game will have access to a crypto wallet. Through the initiative, HyperPlay will operate a service much in the same way...
