ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Matt Hancock – live: I’m A Celebrity deal ‘cashes in on Covid misery’, say bereaved

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABGyj_0ituAoHM00

Matt Hancock has been accused of “trying to cash in on his terrible legacy” as health secretary during the pandemic by appearing on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign said: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.”

Mr Hancock’s ailing public image has suffered greatly in the few hours since it emerged he would appear on the hit ITV reality programme: he has been sternly rebuked by the prime minister, suspended from the Tory party and mocked by his constituency association.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak , who declined to give the former health secretary a role in his government, said: “The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.”

The spokesperson said it was unlikely Mr Sunak would watch his former colleague on the programme.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom...
The Independent

Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”. Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘quit PM race over risk to £10m earnings’, sources say

Boris Johnson would have forfeited earnings of at least £10m a year from speeches and sales of his memoirs if he had fought a leadership battle against Rishi Sunak and lost, according to informed sources in the entertainment industry, who believe financial considerations played a part in his decision to pull out.
The Independent

Reversal of national insurance hike comes into effect

The cancellation of the 1.25 percentage point rise in national insurance has come into effect today.The rise was introduced by Boris Johnson’s government, with Rishi Sunak as chancellor, in April and reversed by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in his infamous mini-budget last month.Its scrapping is one of few economic policies introduced by Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng that was not axed by Jeremy Hunt and has stayed in place with Mr Sunak as Prime Minister.The levy was devised by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor to pay for social care and deal with the NHS backlog.Back in January, Mr Johnson...
The Independent

Long weekend for Scots to celebrate King’s coronation

Scots will be able to celebrate the King’s coronation over a long weekend as an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion has been added to the calendar.The holiday will fall on May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on May 6. It will take place across the UK.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible to join the celebrations.“Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”Prime Minister...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news - live: PM ‘aware’ of Gavin Williamson bullying claims before appointment

Rishi Sunak was reportedly aware that Sir Gavin Williamson faced a bullying complaint before he appointed him a cabinet minister. Sir Gavin is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining about not being invited to the royal funeral.He accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the monarch to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’s government.The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is...
The Independent

Williamson faces inquiry over abusive messages to Tory chief whip

Cabinet Office minister Sir Gavin Williamson is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining he had been excluded from the Queen’s funeral.Sir Gavin, who was a backbencher at the time, accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the monarch to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’s government.The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”The paper said the then party...
The Independent

Immigration officials target mosques, temples and churches to advise people to return home

Immigration enforcement officials are targeting places of worship to advise people with insecure statuses to go back to their countries of origin, The Independent has learned.Specialist teams from the Home Office have carried out more than 400 “community engagement surgeries” at temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches over the past three years – a fourfold rise since 2019.In at least three instances last year, officials carried out immigration enforcement visits at places of worship that resulted in taking people directly to an airport, according to figures obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request.Migrant groups and charities criticised the...
The Independent

Twitter launches £7-a-month blue tick subscription as founder apologises to sacked staff

Twitter has launched a subscription service allowing users to buy blue-tick verification for a monthly fee of $7.99 (£7).It comes as the platform’s co-founder Jack Dorsey apologised to sacked staff saying he “owns the responsibility” for the mass layoffs. The original verification system was designed to help users identify authentic and influential users on the platform, including government figures, sports stars, entertainment figures, journalists and major brands and organisations.But in an update to Apple iOS devices on Saturday, the social media company said any users who “sign up now” to its premium “Twitter Blue” service for $7.99- a-month will get...
The Independent

What the papers say – November 6

The Sunday papers look at new plans for strikes and the latest from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The Observer leads on UK nurses’ vote in favour of industrial action over pay demands.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/BcTmeipnpm— The Observer (@ObserverUK) November 5, 2022The Chancellor is planning a £10 billion “tax grab” from higher paid workers, according to The Sunday Telegraph.The Sunday Telegraph: Hunt plots £10bn tax grab from better off #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WpsVOXH1Yt— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 5, 2022The Sunday Express leads on the PM’s plan for an additional bank holiday celebrating the King.Sunday's Front Page: Rishi's extra bank...
The Independent

Nurses vote to strike in first ever national action as cost of living bites

The biggest nursing strike in NHS history will take place before Christmas in a dispute about pay that is raging across the health service.It would be the first national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which is campaigning for a pay rise of 5 per cent above inflation, as reported by The Observer.A union source told the newspaper: “This will see the majority of services taken out, and picket lines across the country.”Although counting is still under way, it is understood that RCN officials believe enough members have voted for winter industrial action which is...
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy