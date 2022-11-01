ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Western Conference team interested in Ben Simmons trade?

Ben Simmons’ trade value is down in the netherworld right now, but one Western Conference team may not be fazed. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Brooklyn Nets were in “cursory” talks with one Western team about a potential trade that would get Brooklyn a veteran shooter. While it is not clear if talks advanced any further, Simmons’ name came up in the trade discussions, Begley adds.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'

Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (back) scratched late Wednesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton is out against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday due to lower back stiffness. Melton was expected to draw another start after Joel Embiid (illness) was ruled out again, but he was surprisingly ruled out 30 minutes before tip-off. Matisse Thybulle will start on Wednesday instead. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey should take care of most of the ball-handling responsibilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Embiid sidelined again, out with non-COVID illness

WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid was sidelined on Monday night for his second Sixers game in three contests. The team ruled Embiid out approximately 90 minutes before its road matchup with the Wizards because of a non-COVID illness. He also missed the Sixers' win Friday over the Raptors with a “right knee injury management" designation.
WASHINGTON STATE

