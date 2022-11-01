Read full article on original website
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Western Conference team interested in Ben Simmons trade?
Ben Simmons’ trade value is down in the netherworld right now, but one Western Conference team may not be fazed. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Brooklyn Nets were in “cursory” talks with one Western team about a potential trade that would get Brooklyn a veteran shooter. While it is not clear if talks advanced any further, Simmons’ name came up in the trade discussions, Begley adds.
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Ben Simmons (knee) out for second straight game
The Brooklyn Nets ruled out guard Ben Simmons (knee soreness) for a second consecutive game ahead of Tuesday night’s contest
Clippers F Kawhi Leonard won’t travel with team for Texas road trip
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team when it visits the Houston Rockets on Wednesday
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
Doc Rivers Details 76ers’ Success Without Joel Embiid vs. Wizards
How are the 76ers finding success without Joel Embiid on the floor? Doc Rivers weighs in.
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111
WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
Doc Rivers explains how Sixers are succeeding when Joel Embiid sits
A big question for the Philadelphia 76ers in the past has always been how they perform when Joel Embiid is not available. They have had a tendency to struggle mightily, but to begin the 2022-23 season, they are 2-0 without him after a 118-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night
The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
De'Anthony Melton (back) scratched late Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton is out against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday due to lower back stiffness. Melton was expected to draw another start after Joel Embiid (illness) was ruled out again, but he was surprisingly ruled out 30 minutes before tip-off. Matisse Thybulle will start on Wednesday instead. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey should take care of most of the ball-handling responsibilities.
Embiid sidelined again, out with non-COVID illness
WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid was sidelined on Monday night for his second Sixers game in three contests. The team ruled Embiid out approximately 90 minutes before its road matchup with the Wizards because of a non-COVID illness. He also missed the Sixers' win Friday over the Raptors with a “right knee injury management" designation.
