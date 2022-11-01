For nearly 75 years the Butler County Symphony Orchestra has served the local community with a professional level of musical excellence and accomplishment. Having the Butler symphony or BCSO as part of our community enriches us with more than just great music. Music triggers the brain to make you feel good, puts you in a happy mood, and increases your mental well-being. Music can bring together different cultures in our communities while sharing the same interests.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO