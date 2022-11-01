Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Mars facing triple-option Friday
The flexbone triple-option offense may seem like a relic from football's distant past, but it is alive and well at McKeesport High School. The Tigers have thrown the ball just 48 times all season, but on the ground have chewed up nearly 3,000 yards. Defensively, coach Matt Miller refers to...
cranberryeagle.com
Grove City College
Grove City College’s new master’s degree in Accounting program is designed to give working professionals and career-minded students the knowledge and skills to expand their opportunities for success. Through the online Master of Accounting (MAcc) program, students will develop the knowledge to sit for the CPA, CMA, and...
cranberryeagle.com
Private schools available to serve county students
Public schools in the community aren’t the only options for families in Butler County.The area has 12 private schools that serve students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade, with some private high school options available. Private schools offer many benefits compared with traditional K-12 public schools. Their flexibility makes them an...
cranberryeagle.com
Enrollment numbers fluctuate as school districts look to future
A student walking the halls of school buildings at Butler Area School District this year might notice it’s a little more crowded than usual. The district has approximately 100 more students enrolled this year as compared to the year before. “I think that marks the first time that enrollment...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Symphony enriches
For nearly 75 years the Butler County Symphony Orchestra has served the local community with a professional level of musical excellence and accomplishment. Having the Butler symphony or BCSO as part of our community enriches us with more than just great music. Music triggers the brain to make you feel good, puts you in a happy mood, and increases your mental well-being. Music can bring together different cultures in our communities while sharing the same interests.
cranberryeagle.com
Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry
Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
cranberryeagle.com
Social-emotional check-in app discussed at Mars Area board meeting
ADAMS TWP — A “wellness check-in tool” for students generated a lot of discussion at the Mars Area School Board meeting Tuesday evening. Board members did not vote on whether to give the system a trial run. Board members discussed whether the district should try out the...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars Area to collect candy for VOICe
Mars Area Primary Center, in partnership with Rhoads Orthodontics, is collecting leftover Halloween candy to benefit the Victim Outreach Intervention Center until Friday, Nov. 4. Donations of candy, in its original wrapper and unopened, may be dropped off during school hours at the school’s main office. For more information,...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Ronald “Ron” G. Basilone, 62, of Evans City, formerly of Zelienople, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. Dennis M. Hasenflu, 70, of Valencia, passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 21, 2022, at AHN Wexford Hospital. ——— Rita Marie O’Shea, 51,...
cranberryeagle.com
Many groups work to keep county residents entertained
Plans are moving forward for the Butler Cultural District. The area bordered by East Jefferson, North Main, Howard, North McKean and Franklin streets, launched earlier this month with its Visions of CommUnity event. But residents of Butler County always have had a variety of programs, events, concerts and exhibits to...
cranberryeagle.com
Municipalities do their best to provide amenities, services, ordinances that benefit residents
It may be a park, a junk ordinance or top notch snow removal, but all municipalities in Butler County try to provide the things residents want and need. In Adams Township, which has experienced a housing boom in the past several years, township manager Gary Peaco said a great township staff, police force, fire department and road crew work hard each day to make the municipality an attractive place to live.
cranberryeagle.com
Organizations work to keep county’s seniors happy, independent
According to Data USA, in 2020, the median age of the nearly 188,000 people living in Butler County was 43.4 years, with the median age getting older each passing year. A number of organizations are working to keep the county’s senior citizens independent and in their homes as long as possible.
cranberryeagle.com
Its people make Butler a great city
Even though my time as mayor of the City of Butler has been relatively short, I have been asked again and again WHY I took on this role? Why am I so committed to our city and so willing to work hard on its behalf?. I think back on the...
cranberryeagle.com
Accident on PA turnpike reroutes traffic
An accident between Cranberry and Beaver Valley on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has closed westbound lanes, according to PennDOT’s 511 website. Westbound drivers are advised to reroute by exiting onto Interstate 79 North, to Route 422 West, to Interstate 376 East. This will bring you to the New Castle Interchange where you can reenter the Turnpike. Drivers can follow signs saying ‘Ohio’ and ‘West.’
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County has high employee count
If you don’t keep up you’ll fall behind. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, the health care and social assistance industry boasted the highest number of employees in Butler County at 13,856 in 2021. This industry also holds the...
cranberryeagle.com
Housing market in Butler County strong
Butler County’s net population growth of 510 people from April 2020 to July 2021 was one of the largest percentage-wise and one of only two counties to experience growth in the state in that time period. Local officials chalk it up to the region’s relatively affordable housing. Mark...
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony sees cameras through a couple lenses, plans Christmas Market
HARMONY — One borough council member expressed concerns Tuesday night about using security cameras to reduce crime. Guardian has offered to sell and install four security cameras for $3,000 or two for $1,500, police Chief Jim Miller told the borough. Councilman Don Sims voiced doubts about the purchase that...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelie proposes licenses for landlords
ZELIENOPLE — Landlords in Zelienople may soon be required to apply for a license to rent out property. Borough council voted unanimously Monday to advertise a proposed ordinance for public review on how the borough handles residential rental licenses. The proposed ordinance would require any landlords to receive a license from the borough’s code enforcement officer, Jason Sarver, in order to rent out properties.
cranberryeagle.com
Coraopolis man dies following crash in Jackson Township
JACKSON TWP — A Coraopolis man died Monday following a crash at the intersection of Rolling Hills Drive and Route 19. He was fleeing at a high rate of speed from a hit-and-run crash moments earlier, police said. Chad Kozay, 44, was taken by Harmony EMS to UPMC-Passavant Hospital...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelie weighs proposed requirements for short-term rentals
ZELIENOPLE — Borough council is proposing requirements for operators of Airbnb and other short-term rentals, including where they can be located in the township. Council voted unanimously on Monday to advertise the proposed ordinance for public review on how it would deal with short-term rentals which would be required to apply for a license with the township.
Comments / 0