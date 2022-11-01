Read full article on original website
Related
How are surrounding counties handling Election Day?
PITTSBURGH — A lot has changed for election offices in the last few years. From mail-in ballots to the pandemic causing a poll worker shortage, we spoke with commissioners from both parties in multiple counties to get an unbiased look at where things stand. “We are seeing all these...
Westmoreland voters not allowed to fix undated mail-in ballots
Westmoreland County election officials said voters who submit undated mail-in ballots will not be permitted to correct that error or other deficiencies before Election Day. That could result in their votes not being counted. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday barred county election offices from counting undated mail-in ballots and...
Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro focuses on protecting abortion, voting rights at Pittsburgh rally
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro held a rally in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and focused his speech on protecting rights for future generations, and his plan to improve education, public safety, and union rights for Pennsylvanians. In front of more than 300 supporters at a rally in front of Acrisure Stadium...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County has high employee count
If you don’t keep up you’ll fall behind. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, the health care and social assistance industry boasted the highest number of employees in Butler County at 13,856 in 2021. This industry also holds the...
Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches
The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
cranberryeagle.com
Municipalities do their best to provide amenities, services, ordinances that benefit residents
It may be a park, a junk ordinance or top notch snow removal, but all municipalities in Butler County try to provide the things residents want and need. In Adams Township, which has experienced a housing boom in the past several years, township manager Gary Peaco said a great township staff, police force, fire department and road crew work hard each day to make the municipality an attractive place to live.
Political newcomer Bob George challenges state Rep. Abby Major
A college-educated truck driver, Bob George of Ford City, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, to represent the state’s new 60th House District. The new legislative map of the 60th District takes effect Dec. 1. Instead of covering most of Armstrong County and parts of Clarion and Butler counties, the newly elected state representative will serve southern Armstrong County and parts of Westmoreland County.
cranberryeagle.com
Housing market in Butler County strong
Butler County’s net population growth of 510 people from April 2020 to July 2021 was one of the largest percentage-wise and one of only two counties to experience growth in the state in that time period. Local officials chalk it up to the region’s relatively affordable housing. Mark...
First lady Jill Biden comes to Pittsburgh to urge teachers to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot
First lady Jill Biden joined fellow teachers at the American Federation of Teachers site in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood to encourage them to vote for Democratic candidates down the ballot next Tuesday. The first lady brought her get-out-the-vote bus tour to Pittsburgh to stump for Summer Lee, who...
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe
HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
pghcitypaper.com
Local faith leaders reject rising Christian nationalism movement
As a Black man in America, the Rev. Richard Freeman is used to right-wing extremism. He’s seen it firsthand. But he’s seen it gain new prominence in the past decade, and more and more, he’s seen it spread by those who claim to represent his faith. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI-TV reporter tapped as spokesperson for Westmoreland County district attorney
WPXI-TV reporter Melanie Gillespie Jones will leave her post at the Pittsburgh television station to become the spokesperson for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Jones, 34, of Somerset County is the station’s Westmoreland County Bureau chief and will begin work with the county Nov. 14. “Melanie will launch...
cranberryeagle.com
Organizations work to keep county’s seniors happy, independent
According to Data USA, in 2020, the median age of the nearly 188,000 people living in Butler County was 43.4 years, with the median age getting older each passing year. A number of organizations are working to keep the county’s senior citizens independent and in their homes as long as possible.
cranberryeagle.com
Its people make Butler a great city
Even though my time as mayor of the City of Butler has been relatively short, I have been asked again and again WHY I took on this role? Why am I so committed to our city and so willing to work hard on its behalf?. I think back on the...
cranberryeagle.com
Private schools available to serve county students
Public schools in the community aren’t the only options for families in Butler County.The area has 12 private schools that serve students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade, with some private high school options available. Private schools offer many benefits compared with traditional K-12 public schools. Their flexibility makes them an...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
977rocks.com
Paving Project Underway In City Of Butler
Crews will be working on a paving project in the City of Butler today. PennDOT officials say a portion of Cunningham Street will be shut down as crews pave at the intersection near the Geibel Funeral Home. They will also be paving one lane of Jefferson Street in between Monroe...
Comments / 1