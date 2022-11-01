ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Butler County has high employee count

If you don’t keep up you’ll fall behind. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, the health care and social assistance industry boasted the highest number of employees in Butler County at 13,856 in 2021. This industry also holds the...
Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches

The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
Municipalities do their best to provide amenities, services, ordinances that benefit residents

It may be a park, a junk ordinance or top notch snow removal, but all municipalities in Butler County try to provide the things residents want and need. In Adams Township, which has experienced a housing boom in the past several years, township manager Gary Peaco said a great township staff, police force, fire department and road crew work hard each day to make the municipality an attractive place to live.
Political newcomer Bob George challenges state Rep. Abby Major

A college-educated truck driver, Bob George of Ford City, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, to represent the state’s new 60th House District. The new legislative map of the 60th District takes effect Dec. 1. Instead of covering most of Armstrong County and parts of Clarion and Butler counties, the newly elected state representative will serve southern Armstrong County and parts of Westmoreland County.
Housing market in Butler County strong

Butler County’s net population growth of 510 people from April 2020 to July 2021 was one of the largest percentage-wise and one of only two counties to experience growth in the state in that time period. Local officials chalk it up to the region’s relatively affordable housing. Mark...
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe

HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
Organizations work to keep county’s seniors happy, independent

According to Data USA, in 2020, the median age of the nearly 188,000 people living in Butler County was 43.4 years, with the median age getting older each passing year. A number of organizations are working to keep the county’s senior citizens independent and in their homes as long as possible.
Its people make Butler a great city

Even though my time as mayor of the City of Butler has been relatively short, I have been asked again and again WHY I took on this role? Why am I so committed to our city and so willing to work hard on its behalf?. I think back on the...
Private schools available to serve county students

Public schools in the community aren’t the only options for families in Butler County.The area has 12 private schools that serve students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade, with some private high school options available. Private schools offer many benefits compared with traditional K-12 public schools. Their flexibility makes them an...
Paving Project Underway In City Of Butler

Crews will be working on a paving project in the City of Butler today. PennDOT officials say a portion of Cunningham Street will be shut down as crews pave at the intersection near the Geibel Funeral Home. They will also be paving one lane of Jefferson Street in between Monroe...
