Pharr, TX

Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details

CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
STC’s Benavidez becomes first Latina to serve as national chair of ACCT

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – South Texas College Board of Trustee Chair Rose Benavidez has been elected chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors. She is the first Latina to hold this distinguished position in the organization’s more than 50-year history. According to...
SpartanNash Expands Partnership With Shipt; Masiar Tayebi and Rina Hurst Share

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1, Mariah Carey and the fresh produce industry were in full-on holiday mode, because we all know all shoppers want for Christmas is a table full of food. SpartanNash is helping bring in the festive cheer and ease stressful moments in the kitchen with a growing Shipt partnership by offering same-day delivery to consumers in nearly 90 stores across Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio.
De La Cruz Lodges Complaint Over O’Rourke Rally In San Juan

A South Texas congressional candidate is accusing Beto O’Rourke of violating electioneering laws in San Juan. The Democratic governor candidate held a rally at a polling location in the city earlier this week. Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz posted a video on social media that questioned whether the rally violated the law by being too close to the polling place.
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Food Lion Expands To Go Services to 27 Additional Stores; Evan Harding Comments

SALISBURY, NC - The Halloween décor has been put back in storage, and the Christmas decorations are on display, which can only mean one thing: November has arrived. With the holiday season upon us, consumers are starting to hit the grocery aisles in full force in preparation for gatherings, and convenience breeds loyalty this time of year, which is why Food Lion has expanded its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service to 27 more stores in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.
Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally

WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
Alamo bakery discusses tradition of making pan de muerto

During Dia de los Muertos, mixers, knives and chatter can be heard as early as 4 a.m. at an Alamo bakery. Jesus Totogillen is one of three bakers at El Manjar Bakery who prepares pan de muerto, or Day of the Dead bread. “I do I because I like it,”...
Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles

Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
Accused Wife-Killer Granted Bond Reduction Ahead Of Capital Murder Trial

A district judge has lowered the bonds for a McAllen man who is scheduled to stand trial next month for the murder of his ex-wife. The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Wednesday granted a bond reduction of $725,000 for Richard Ford, who is now being held on bonds totaling almost $1.3 million. The 43-year-old Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda more than two years ago.
The 1015 onions: The very sweetest

You don’t want to get close to strangers and breathe on them after you eat a 1015 onion or any onion for that matter, but they are good. The best part: they were developed right here in the Rio Grande Valley.In fact, the 1015 onion is named after FM (farm to market) 1015 in Weslaco, the road on which sits part of the Texas AgriLife Research agency, which developed the huge sweet onion hybrid in the 1980s. (Actually, that may not be entirely true – see end of this column.)Onions, by the way, pardon my breath, is Texas’ leading vegetable ...
