SALISBURY, NC - The Halloween décor has been put back in storage, and the Christmas decorations are on display, which can only mean one thing: November has arrived. With the holiday season upon us, consumers are starting to hit the grocery aisles in full force in preparation for gatherings, and convenience breeds loyalty this time of year, which is why Food Lion has expanded its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service to 27 more stores in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO