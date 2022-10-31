Read full article on original website
Related
andnowuknow.com
California Avocado Commission Announces Promotion of Ken Melban; Jeff Oberman Comments
IRVINE, CA - Today we celebrate the accomplishments of a talented produce leader. California Avocado Commission (CAC) has named its newest Vice President of Industry Affairs and Operations, promoting Ken Melban to the central role. Melban joined the Commission in 2011 as Director, Issue Management, and was later promoted to...
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
andnowuknow.com
California Table Grape Commission Reveals Insights on Consumption; Kathleen Nave Shares
FRESNO, CA - Table grapes are a staple in my fridge, and I find even more joy in the experience when they are grapes from my home state. The California Table Grape Commission (CTGC) is a fierce advocate for the crop, and recently revealed survey data that shows grapes rank as a staple item on the grocery lists of the majority of United States shoppers.
riograndeguardian.com
STC’s Benavidez becomes first Latina to serve as national chair of ACCT
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – South Texas College Board of Trustee Chair Rose Benavidez has been elected chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors. She is the first Latina to hold this distinguished position in the organization’s more than 50-year history. According to...
andnowuknow.com
SpartanNash Expands Partnership With Shipt; Masiar Tayebi and Rina Hurst Share
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1, Mariah Carey and the fresh produce industry were in full-on holiday mode, because we all know all shoppers want for Christmas is a table full of food. SpartanNash is helping bring in the festive cheer and ease stressful moments in the kitchen with a growing Shipt partnership by offering same-day delivery to consumers in nearly 90 stores across Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio.
tejanonation.net
Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr, and Balde Munoz to join Edinburg Music Walk of Fame on Nov. 3
The City of Edinburg will induct three new stars into the Edinburg Music Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. The inductees include award-winning Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr., and Balde Munoz. Pulido recently celebrated 27 years in the music industry and...
kurv.com
De La Cruz Lodges Complaint Over O’Rourke Rally In San Juan
A South Texas congressional candidate is accusing Beto O’Rourke of violating electioneering laws in San Juan. The Democratic governor candidate held a rally at a polling location in the city earlier this week. Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz posted a video on social media that questioned whether the rally violated the law by being too close to the polling place.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
andnowuknow.com
Food Lion Expands To Go Services to 27 Additional Stores; Evan Harding Comments
SALISBURY, NC - The Halloween décor has been put back in storage, and the Christmas decorations are on display, which can only mean one thing: November has arrived. With the holiday season upon us, consumers are starting to hit the grocery aisles in full force in preparation for gatherings, and convenience breeds loyalty this time of year, which is why Food Lion has expanded its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service to 27 more stores in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Homeless migrants spilling onto the streets of Reynosa, Mexico, volunteer says
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Hundreds of tattered tents line the Mexican banks of the Rio Grande in what migrant aid workers are calling Rio Camp. Volunteers work as best as they can to pass out toiletries and provide water and other assistance that the asylum-seekers need. But Erin...
andnowuknow.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens Its Newest Location in Greenburgh, New York; Jorge Cedeno Comments
MARLBOROUGH, MA & GREENBURGH, NY - You may remember us reporting in March that BJ’s Wholesale Club had announced a multi-store expansion plan in four different cities. One of those cities was Greenburgh, New York, and its new store recently opened on October 28. This addition brings BJ’s United States club store footprint to 232.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything O’Rourke said at Weslaco campaign rally
WESLACO, Texas – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in Hidalgo County on Monday and Cameron County on Tuesday, holding six rallies in total. The rallies took place in Edinburg, Weslaco, San Juan, McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen. The event in Weslaco was held outside Weslaco City Hall. O’Rourke was...
MySanAntonio
These Texans were trying to help run elections. Then Ken Paxton’s office launched criminal investigations.
This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. And, sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune's daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas...
KRGV
Alamo bakery discusses tradition of making pan de muerto
During Dia de los Muertos, mixers, knives and chatter can be heard as early as 4 a.m. at an Alamo bakery. Jesus Totogillen is one of three bakers at El Manjar Bakery who prepares pan de muerto, or Day of the Dead bread. “I do I because I like it,”...
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
valleybusinessreport.com
Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles
Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance.
kurv.com
Accused Wife-Killer Granted Bond Reduction Ahead Of Capital Murder Trial
A district judge has lowered the bonds for a McAllen man who is scheduled to stand trial next month for the murder of his ex-wife. The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Wednesday granted a bond reduction of $725,000 for Richard Ford, who is now being held on bonds totaling almost $1.3 million. The 43-year-old Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda more than two years ago.
anjournal.com
The 1015 onions: The very sweetest
You don’t want to get close to strangers and breathe on them after you eat a 1015 onion or any onion for that matter, but they are good. The best part: they were developed right here in the Rio Grande Valley.In fact, the 1015 onion is named after FM (farm to market) 1015 in Weslaco, the road on which sits part of the Texas AgriLife Research agency, which developed the huge sweet onion hybrid in the 1980s. (Actually, that may not be entirely true – see end of this column.)Onions, by the way, pardon my breath, is Texas’ leading vegetable ...
Comments / 0