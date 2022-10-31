Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Loop breaks into logistics payments space with $30M in early funding
Here’s a wild stat: Between 20% and 30% of all invoices today contain some form of exception or error. That means two or three out of every 10 transactions are creating headaches for shippers — even for the most tech-savvy companies. “Our hypothesis was that if this is...
XPENG Completes RMB964 Million Debut Issuance of Auto Leasing Carbon-neutral Asset-backed Securities on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Xiaopeng Automotive Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., has successfully concluded its debut issuance of RMB964 million (app. US$133.5 million) automobile leasing carbon-neutral asset-backed securities (“ABS”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006434/en/ XPENG G9 (Photo: Business Wire)
wasteadvantagemag.com
AMP Robotics Raises $91 Million in Series C Financing
AMP Robotics Corp. has raised $91 million in corporate equity in a Series C financing, led by Congruent Ventures and Wellington Management as well as new and existing investors including Blue Earth Capital, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP), Tao Capital Partners, XN, Sequoia Capital, GV, Range Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners. This new round of funding follows a $55 million Series B financing led by XN in January 2021. “Advancements in robotics and automation are accelerating the transformation of traditional infrastructure, and AMP is seeking to reshape the waste and recycling industries,” said Michael DeLucia, sector lead for Climate Investing, Wellington Management. “By bringing digital intelligence to the recycling industry, AMP can sort waste streams and extract additional value beyond what is otherwise possible.”
TechCrunch
Privilège Ventures launches $20M fund investing in women-led startups
“We don’t just want to support women,” Jacqueline Ruedin Rüsch, founding general partner at Privilège Ventures said in an interview with TechCrunch. “The data shows women in the driver’s seat produce better ROI.”. The firm says that its investment thesis is based on the...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mission Solar announces 1 GW made-in-USA solar panel manufacturing expansion
The latest announcement in a rising wave of made-in-USA clean energy manufacturing comes from Mission Solar, which said it will add 1 GW of solar panel manufacturing capacity by 2024. The first wave of buildout will be a 300 MW annual production line that begins expansion in Q4 2022. Mission...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
TechCrunch
TuSimple CEO and co-founder fired by board over ties to Chinese startup Hydron
The firing came a day after The Wall Street Journal published a report citing unnamed sources that TuSimple was facing concurrent probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission and Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS). The investigation is apparently focused on TuSimple’s relationship with Hydron, a hydrogen-powered trucking company led by TuSimple co-founder Chen and backed by Chinese investors. Hydron’s website lists its headquarters as Canada. It is incorporated in China, Hong Kong and Delaware.
Benzinga
Greenpro's Incubatee Company, Celmonze Plans to Go Public to the U.S. Capital Market
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ today announced that its incubation company, Celmonze plans to go public to the U.S. Capital Market in year 2023. Celmonze focuses on skincare and beauty products businesses in Malaysia and Singapore since year 2000. Celmonze International...
fundselectorasia.com
Partners Group launches private wealth business unit
Partners Group, a Switzerland-headquartered private markets firm, has launched its private wealth business unit, formalising its private wealth fundraising activities. The private wealth business unit has $37bn in AUM, nearly a third of the firm’s total $131bn, and is co-led by Robert Collins, partner, and Christian Wicklein, managing director, who will cover the Americas, and Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.
The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Leadership
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
Supply Chain Platform project44 Raises $80M and Delays Potential IPO
Supply chain visibility platform project44 has raised $80 million in a funding round and said it would use the new capital to work toward several key initiatives without needing to raise additional capital. The initiatives aided by the new capital include measuring and mitigating supply chain emissions across all modes...
kalkinemedia.com
A sneak peek at three ASX-listed drone shares
Drones are “unmanned” or “unpiloted” aircraft that can be used for various purposes, for example in the defence sector and for photography. Drones are in demand these days because of their versatility and suitability for various applications. Drones can be simply defined as “unmanned” flying devices...
freightwaves.com
Project44 reaches $2.7B valuation with new funding
Supply chain visibility provider project44 announced Thursday it has secured $80 million in a funding round led by Generation Investment Management and A.P. Moller Holding. The latest round increases project44’s valuation to $2.7 billion, up 12% from its last funding round in January. The company said the additional funding will drive several key initiatives, including upgrading a system to measure supply chain emissions globally across all modes of transportation.
Carscoops
American Self-Driving Truck Startup Fires CEO Over Chinese Ties
TuSimple, a San Diego-based self-driving trucking startup, said Monday that it had removed its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in connection with his suspicious ties to another autonomous trucking firm in China. The revelation has caused the company’s share prices to fall dramatically. The startup, which in 2021 became the first...
U.S. provides grants, loans to expand meat processing capacity
CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
Supply Chain FinTech Breeze Teams With Finverity on African SMB Capital
Nigerian startup Breeze has partnered with U.K.-based supply chain finance company Finverity to accelerate its mission of providing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa with access to trade finance. The startup has been selected for Finverity’s Emerging Leaders Programme, which aims to nurture the next generation of local trade...
Comments / 0