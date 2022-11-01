Read full article on original website
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?
Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear often
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6
Tarentum woman escapes injury after porch roof collapses
An elderly woman was inside her Tarentum home and escaped injury when the roof of the front porch collapsed Tuesday afternoon. It was the second home in the neighborhood where the porch collapsed in the past week, according to authorities. Police, fire and EMS responded at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony sees cameras through a couple lenses, plans Christmas Market
HARMONY — One borough council member expressed concerns Tuesday night about using security cameras to reduce crime. Guardian has offered to sell and install four security cameras for $3,000 or two for $1,500, police Chief Jim Miller told the borough. Councilman Don Sims voiced doubts about the purchase that...
Police, EMS respond to Allegheny County hotel incident
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Channel 11 is at the scene. We observed an ambulance and police with flashlights in the parking lot. Officials confirmed police and EMS activity but would not provide...
Local woman charged with scamming 78-year-old woman out of nearly $15K turns herself in
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Court documents allege Connie Brucker made multiple pages worth of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals — including more than $4400 from PNC Bank ATMs. Brucker turned herself into authorities this morning and was arraigned before a Saxonburg, Butler County magistrate. She wouldn’t answer our...
Construction flagger struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Overbrook
PITTSBURGH — A construction flagger was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Overbrook. Pittsburgh police said Zone 3 officers and EMS units were dispatched to Saw Mill Run Boulevard at Library Road for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle before 9:30 p.m. Once on scene,...
Port Authority police investigate carjacking at bus lot
WILKINSBURG — Port Authority police are investigating a carjacking and robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Hamnett Park and Ride in Wilkinsburg. Two men followed a woman off a bus around 8:45 p.m. and demanded her keys, wallet, and cell phone. The men got into her car and drove away, according to police. The woman was not injured.
Jeannette blaze deemed suspicious by state police fire marshal
A fire that left several Jeannette residents homeless Monday was deemed suspicious. Jeannette police Chief Donald Johnston Jr. said that determination was made by a state police fire marshal. “We are conducting follow-up investigations with witnesses and neighbors,” Johnston said. The blaze swept through two Division Street homes Monday...
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
explore venango
Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Two Franklin Fugitives
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of local fugitives. According to a release issued on Wednesday, November 2, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department was advised of several incidents involving 39-year-old Montice Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Bickel, both of Franklin.
Mayor Gainey, police express frustration with judicial system in news conference
PITTSBURGH — At a news conference to announce the arrests of two suspects in a triple murder on the North Side, Mayor Ed Gainey and police expressed frustration with the judicial system. “I’m not going to sit here and point fingers. I haven’t done it in the past because...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
ATM stolen from Jefferson Hills bar
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - An ATM was stolen from Rum Monkeys Pizza and Pub in Jefferson Hills overnight. Police said someone took the ATM around 2:30 a.m. when the bar on State Street was closed. The theft was reported around 9 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. There's been no word on suspects, but signs posted outside the bar say there are surveillance cameras in use.
WFMJ.com
Driverless buggy sideswipes SUV in Mercer County
State Police are trying to find the owner of a horse and buggy that sideswiped a Buick in Mercer County. The driver of a Buick Encore told police he was traveling along Fredonia Road in Lake Township Thursday evening when a horse and buggy appeared in the middle of the road, traveling toward the SUV.
cranberryeagle.com
Municipalities do their best to provide amenities, services, ordinances that benefit residents
It may be a park, a junk ordinance or top notch snow removal, but all municipalities in Butler County try to provide the things residents want and need. In Adams Township, which has experienced a housing boom in the past several years, township manager Gary Peaco said a great township staff, police force, fire department and road crew work hard each day to make the municipality an attractive place to live.
Target 11: Alleged funeral shooter previously caught on camera in altercation with store clerk
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 obtained new video of alleged funeral shooter Shawn Davis. The surveillance video shows Davis attacking a clerk at a downtown Pittsburgh electronics store in May of 2020. In the video, the clerk eventually wrestles Davis to the floor and then lets him up. Davis heads...
Pittsburgh police shut down city block
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
explore venango
Clintonville Woman Accused of Shoplifting from Giant Eagle
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is in hot water for reportedly shoplifting multiple items from a grocery store in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, a known 40-year-old Clintonville woman entered Giant Eagle in Center Township, Butler County, and placed displayed items for sale into her shopping cart around 2:19 p.m. on October 22.
House catches fire in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
“Your day will come”: Mother of man gunned down in Mount Oliver home invasion seeking justice
MT. OLIVER, Pa. — It’s been nearly two years since Damon Lincoln died, and still no one has been arrested. “There’s no words to describe how lost I am without him.”. Not a day goes by when Janet Dearolf doesn’t think about her son, who was shot and killed just days before Christmas 2020.
