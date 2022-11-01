ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelienople, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony sees cameras through a couple lenses, plans Christmas Market

HARMONY — One borough council member expressed concerns Tuesday night about using security cameras to reduce crime. Guardian has offered to sell and install four security cameras for $3,000 or two for $1,500, police Chief Jim Miller told the borough. Councilman Don Sims voiced doubts about the purchase that...
HARMONY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Port Authority police investigate carjacking at bus lot

WILKINSBURG — Port Authority police are investigating a carjacking and robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Hamnett Park and Ride in Wilkinsburg. Two men followed a woman off a bus around 8:45 p.m. and demanded her keys, wallet, and cell phone. The men got into her car and drove away, according to police. The woman was not injured.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Jeannette blaze deemed suspicious by state police fire marshal

A fire that left several Jeannette residents homeless Monday was deemed suspicious. Jeannette police Chief Donald Johnston Jr. said that determination was made by a state police fire marshal. “We are conducting follow-up investigations with witnesses and neighbors,” Johnston said. The blaze swept through two Division Street homes Monday...
JEANNETTE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Two Franklin Fugitives

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of local fugitives. According to a release issued on Wednesday, November 2, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department was advised of several incidents involving 39-year-old Montice Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Bickel, both of Franklin.
CBS Pittsburgh

ATM stolen from Jefferson Hills bar

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - An ATM was stolen from Rum Monkeys Pizza and Pub in Jefferson Hills overnight. Police said someone took the ATM around 2:30 a.m. when the bar on State Street was closed. The theft was reported around 9 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. There's been no word on suspects, but signs posted outside the bar say there are surveillance cameras in use. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
WFMJ.com

Driverless buggy sideswipes SUV in Mercer County

State Police are trying to find the owner of a horse and buggy that sideswiped a Buick in Mercer County. The driver of a Buick Encore told police he was traveling along Fredonia Road in Lake Township Thursday evening when a horse and buggy appeared in the middle of the road, traveling toward the SUV.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Municipalities do their best to provide amenities, services, ordinances that benefit residents

It may be a park, a junk ordinance or top notch snow removal, but all municipalities in Butler County try to provide the things residents want and need. In Adams Township, which has experienced a housing boom in the past several years, township manager Gary Peaco said a great township staff, police force, fire department and road crew work hard each day to make the municipality an attractive place to live.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police shut down city block

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Clintonville Woman Accused of Shoplifting from Giant Eagle

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is in hot water for reportedly shoplifting multiple items from a grocery store in Butler County. According to Butler-based State Police, a known 40-year-old Clintonville woman entered Giant Eagle in Center Township, Butler County, and placed displayed items for sale into her shopping cart around 2:19 p.m. on October 22.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House catches fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy