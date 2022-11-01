Read full article on original website
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
The best women’s boots for fall 2022, according to reviews
If you looking to put a little pep in your step for the fall, a new boot or two is the ideal way to do it. There’s tons of choices out there, from ankle, knee, combat, and Chelsea styles. It’s enough to confuse the most savviest of shoppers.
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
Every Fashion Girl Owns One of These 29 Sneakers That Are Ideal for Winter
"A sneaker girl never gets cold." Or at least that's what I thought until I had to carefully waddle through the snow in a pair. Some people are lucky to live in more moderate climates than New York City so can show off our regular kicks, but for us East Coasters, a thick pair of socks is required along with special styles. For me, high-tops and shearling-lined sneakers are currently high on the list for their warmth and protection.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
25 Wedding Guest Dresses That Check Every Box for Winter Weddings
Winter weddings are truly magical. The thought of attending a wedding on a snowy winter evening with flurries twinkling on the ground is right out of a storybook. There are many factors that go into picking the perfect dress to wear to witness someone's nuptials: time of day, location and season. During the cooler months, luxurious materials like velvet or satin really shine. You can wear a beautiful long sleeve gown or opt for layering with a cashmere shawl or faux fur coat.
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Fall Fashion: The 12 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last month, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather looks like, there’s no harm in shopping for seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $20. For more fall essentials, read our roundups of cozy UGG boots, puff coats and parkas. Buy: Dokotoo Women Winter Fall Solid Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater $39.95 A chunky, cable knit sweater that will help you take on the...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Our Ideal Sweater-and-Boot Outfit for Fall
It is a fact that Jennifer Lopez remains ageless. She may undergo a metamorphosis every few decades, from Fly Girl to Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, but at her essence, she remains Jenny from the block—dynamic, vivacious, and radiant. Fans of J.Lo (now officially Mrs. Affleck) may wonder what...
Dua Lipa Somehow Made Clashing Animal Prints and Space-Age Boots Look Chic
From neon catsuits to micro bikinis, Dua Lipa has more than proven that she can pull anything off. And her latest look, worn by the "Levitating" singer during a recent trip to Tokyo, is no exception. For what appears to be a jam-packed evening full of museum tours, shopping malls, and late-night roaming throughout the city, Lipa chose to combine not one, not two, but three controversial trends into a single outfit (four if you count the wedge heels). Even more shocking, she made what would normally be a puzzling combination look chic.
