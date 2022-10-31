Read full article on original website
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager
Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options
Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
WRDW-TV
Community members join prayer vigil for Burke County coach
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends gathered to pray for a leader who has done so much for the Burke County community. Burke County head football coach Eric Parker continues to heal after collapsing during Monday’s game. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, not Coach Parker,’” said Burke County...
WRDW-TV
Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot, with 130,413 showing up on Monday. Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 24,801,...
thecutoffnews.com
Dead child found near home of Girard’s Mayor Marchant
On July 15th of 1913, the Girard City Council was holding its regular meeting on a hot Summer afternoon. No one could have expected the event that would interrupt its business session that day. Mayor Marchant, the Socialist city leader, newspaper owner, and publisher received a telephone message at the Girard City Hall that a dead child had been found near his home. The meeting was adjourned and the mayor, along with other city officials, headed to the location of the reported dead body.
Sandersville becoming hotbed for cryptocurrency mining
Is it good, is it bad, or are you undecided? Whatever you think, it's a growing industry. One of the Bitcoin hotspots is right here in Central Georgia. According to a Cambridge University study, Georgia was the most productive state for Bitcoin in November 2021, averaging almost 31% of the nation's Bitcoin production. To understand why, you need to know a bit more about Bitcoin.
Herschel Walker campaigns in Statesboro during bus tour last Friday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Herschel Walker hit the campaign trail Friday and made stops in several Georgia communities during a bus tour. One of those stops was in Statesboro. The former football star held a rally at Anderson General store on Highway 80. Walker was joined by several GOP lawmakers including Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty […]
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
After being told it violated state law commissioners hit brakes on bridge renaming
Augusta commissioners faced opposition to the plan to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and remove the plaques so it's on hold to allow time to research state law
Prayers and well wishes for beloved local football coach who collapsed during game
Prayers and well wishes are going around after Burke County football coach Eric Parker collapsed at a game in Wayne County on Monday night.
wtoc.com
New public bus system coming to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets. The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.
Small plane crashes in Statesboro neighborhood
Bulloch County public safety agencies responded around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to a small plane crash in the city. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 5:26 pm to the the 200 block of Bruce Drive in the Cromartie subdivision in the City of Statesboro, Georgia. The...
SFD responds to early Monday morning house fire
Monday morning, October 31, 2022 at 5:55 am Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) and Bulloch County Fire to a house fire in the 100 block of Stratford street in the city of Statesboro. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reported fire in the attic of the...
Intersection reopened following crash at Augusta West Pkwy & Wrightsboro Road
All lanes have reopened. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire Department are on the scene of a crash. It happened at 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Augusta West Parkway and Wrightsboro Road involving an SUV and a sedan. Lanes heading towards Barton Chapel Road are now open, […]
Quinton Simon’s grandfather struck, killed by car in Burke Co.
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
wtoc.com
Escaped inmates from Tattnall Co. captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two inmates who escaped from the Tattnall County Jail have been captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla. According to our sister station WCTV, 30-year-old John Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Carter were caught by U.S. Marshalls in Tallahassee on Wednesday. They escaped from the jail back...
WJCL
Missing in Vidalia: Police searching for teenager who disappeared overnight
VIDALIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Vidalia need your help finding a missing teen. The police department reported Tuesday that Andrew Patterson was last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m. at his home on W 9th Street. Andrew is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 150...
