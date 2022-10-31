ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millen, GA

WRDW-TV

Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager

Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Ogeechee OB-GYN expands team and women’s health options

Women in Bulloch and surrounding counties have turned to Ogeechee OB-GYN as their first choice for exceptional, convenient high-quality gynecological and obstetrical care since 1966. Since the practice began as the communities first gynecological and obstetrical provider they have become known for their compassionate care and embracing the latest procedures...
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Community members join prayer vigil for Burke County coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends gathered to pray for a leader who has done so much for the Burke County community. Burke County head football coach Eric Parker continues to heal after collapsing during Monday’s game. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, not Coach Parker,’” said Burke County...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot, with 130,413 showing up on Monday. Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 24,801,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
thecutoffnews.com

Dead child found near home of Girard’s Mayor Marchant

On July 15th of 1913, the Girard City Council was holding its regular meeting on a hot Summer afternoon. No one could have expected the event that would interrupt its business session that day. Mayor Marchant, the Socialist city leader, newspaper owner, and publisher received a telephone message at the Girard City Hall that a dead child had been found near his home. The meeting was adjourned and the mayor, along with other city officials, headed to the location of the reported dead body.
GIRARD, GA
13WMAZ

Sandersville becoming hotbed for cryptocurrency mining

Is it good, is it bad, or are you undecided? Whatever you think, it's a growing industry. One of the Bitcoin hotspots is right here in Central Georgia. According to a Cambridge University study, Georgia was the most productive state for Bitcoin in November 2021, averaging almost 31% of the nation's Bitcoin production. To understand why, you need to know a bit more about Bitcoin.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
WJBF

Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

New public bus system coming to Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets. The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Small plane crashes in Statesboro neighborhood

Bulloch County public safety agencies responded around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 to a small plane crash in the city. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 5:26 pm to the the 200 block of Bruce Drive in the Cromartie subdivision in the City of Statesboro, Georgia. The...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

SFD responds to early Monday morning house fire

Monday morning, October 31, 2022 at 5:55 am Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) and Bulloch County Fire to a house fire in the 100 block of Stratford street in the city of Statesboro. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reported fire in the attic of the...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon’s grandfather struck, killed by car in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA

