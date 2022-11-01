Read full article on original website
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
A rule of physics dictates when a crowd crush turns deadly, like in Seoul, South Korea, where 154 died
Crowds can be deadly and people should learn how to spot the signs of an unsafe situation, crowd dynamics researcher Mehdi Moussaïd told Insider.
Here's why Seoul's Itaewon district was so packed ahead of the deadly crowd surge
Itaewon was the location of a deadly stampede in Seoul Saturday night. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the area.
More than 150 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. Many of the victims were in their teens and 20s. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home
A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
K-Pop Star Lee Ji-han Dies In Seoul Crowd Surge
Lee Ji-han was among the over 150 people who died in the Seoul crowd surge over Halloween weekend.
Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as more than 150 die in Seoul district
At least 153 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid. Reports...
Seoul Halloween stampede - latest: South Korea vows probe into deadly Halloween crush as toll reaches 154
South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo on Monday announced a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. At least 132 others are believed to be injured, with 37 in serious condition. Officials fear the death toll could rise further.Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying on the streets overnight after the crush in the capital’s nightlife Itaewon district.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s...
South Korean actorYoon Hong-bin shares his experience of the Halloween tragedy in Seoul
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shared his experience of the tragedy that took place in Seoul this Halloween. He shared that he witnessed the aftermath of the incident and tried to apply CPR to a survivor. RELATED: K-Pop star Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween...
Horrific Call Logs Show Panic HOURS Before Deadly Crowd Crush in Seoul
Distressing calls for urgent help were made to emergency services hours before the deadly crush in Seoul’s crowded Itaewon district, transcripts released Tuesday show. “I think people might be crushed,” one caller told dispatchers. “I barely escaped, but there are too many people. I think you need to intervene.” “This is chaos. Chaos,” another said. “I’m not even kidding.” Another transcript read: “We’re all trapped. This is about to become a major disaster.” At least 156 people died and another 157 were injured in the crush on Saturday. South Korea’s police chief on Tuesday said the crowd control was “inadequate” in Itaewon at the time, as just 137 officers were sent to the area as around 100,000 people per night were expected in the neighborhood’s tight alleyways for popular Halloween festivities.Read it at The Washington Post
Lee Ji-han: 24-year-old South Korean actor died in Seoul crowd crush, agency confirms
South Korean actor Lee Ji-han was among the 154 people to die in the crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, on Saturday (29 October).At least 132 other people are reported to be injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears the death toll could rise further.An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in the city’s nightlife district for Halloween celebrations when the fatal crush occurred.On Sunday (30 October), acting agencies 935 Entertainment and 9ato Entertainment confirmed that Lee had been killed in the disaster.“It’s true that Lee Ji-han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29,” the agencies...
Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young
On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.
