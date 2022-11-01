ASHTON, W.Va. — Sandra Kay (Hughes) Kauffer went to heaven October 24, 2022 in Duneden, FL. She is survived by her two sons Michael (Kelly) Kauffer, of Huntington, WV, Alan (Heather) Kauffer of Duneden, FL, two granddaughters, Zoe and Anna Kauffer. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ronnie (Elizabeth) Hughes and Terry (Annetta) Hughes of Ashton, WV.

