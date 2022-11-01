Read full article on original website
WVNews
Natural resources official given award for years of service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources section has been honored for his years of service by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. Paul Johansen received the association's Past President's Award at the association's conference last week in...
WVNews
Sandra Kay (Hughes) Kauffer
ASHTON, W.Va. — Sandra Kay (Hughes) Kauffer went to heaven October 24, 2022 in Duneden, FL. She is survived by her two sons Michael (Kelly) Kauffer, of Huntington, WV, Alan (Heather) Kauffer of Duneden, FL, two granddaughters, Zoe and Anna Kauffer. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ronnie (Elizabeth) Hughes and Terry (Annetta) Hughes of Ashton, WV.
WVNews
3 locals take field in state soccer semifinals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – State soccer semifinal Friday has arrived for the Philip Barbour girls and the Fairmont Senior and Grafton boys at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley. Girls top seed Charleston Catholic (19-0-2) and No. 4 seed Oak Glen (21-0-2) get things rolling at 9:30...
WVNews
Blue Devils end season with 1-0 loss to Bexley
LOGAN, Ohio (WV News) — A historic season comes to the end. The Gallia Academy boys soccer team’s season came to a close Wednesday evening with a 1-0 loss to the Bexley Lions in the Division II Regional Semifinals.
