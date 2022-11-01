ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chicago 106, Charlotte 88

CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91

DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
Cleveland 114, Boston 113

BOSTON (113) Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
