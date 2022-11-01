Read full article on original website
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
BOSTON (113) Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
Sometimes we can go home again: “Atlanta” comes full circle in its final season, only richer
When "Atlanta" creator Donald Glover told journalists attending a recent Television Critics Association press conference that the theme for the show's final season is "have more fun," describing it as the most grounded of the four, he wasn't hiding any spoilers. This season is straightforwardly fun, exuding the spirit that...
Hope Scholarship
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Education Market Assistant online portal, through which fa…
