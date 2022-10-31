ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

‘The Funnel,’ a new film about ancestral connections and 1940s South Side housing, to screen at Black Alphabet Film Festival this weekend

In a cramped kitchenette-style apartment somewhere on the mid-South Side in the 1940s, neighbors squabble over the use of a communal bathroom, its dwindling toilet paper and a disintegrated bar of hand soap. The tensions (and joys) that invariably arise in those close living quarters, from the mid-20th century to today, are the subject of a new film by writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers.
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
CHICAGO, IL
grocerydive.com

How Dom’s Kitchen & Market is addressing 5 grocery trends

As the grocery industry continues to face ongoing disruption, Dom’s Kitchen & Market is looking to stay ahead of industry changes through a focus on omnichannel shopping that prioritizes meals and leverages customer data to develop its concept. The new Chicagoland grocery startup is helmed by Bob Mariano, who...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day

It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Get Ready for the Chicago Day of Prayer – Next Saturday!

No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼

If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette

CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of pioneering Black Oak Park family, dies at 97

There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state. Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of the first Black family to settle in Maywood (on his father’s side) and one of the first Black families to settle in Oak Park (on his mother’s side), was the embodiment of both those rich communities and that cross-border movement.
OAK PARK, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy