Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
‘The Funnel,’ a new film about ancestral connections and 1940s South Side housing, to screen at Black Alphabet Film Festival this weekend
In a cramped kitchenette-style apartment somewhere on the mid-South Side in the 1940s, neighbors squabble over the use of a communal bathroom, its dwindling toilet paper and a disintegrated bar of hand soap. The tensions (and joys) that invariably arise in those close living quarters, from the mid-20th century to today, are the subject of a new film by writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
Several homes in Chicago's Austin neighborhood get makeovers thanks to local volunteers
Repairs made through the home repair program cost homeowners nothing. They just have to apply.
Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s Italian beef deep dish pizza is the food duo from heaven — and now you can try it too!
The two companies have teamed up for a collaboration that truly captures the taste of the city. For a limited time only, you can order an Italian beef deep dish pizza and enjoy it in the comfort of your home.
Deeply Rooted, A Beloved Black Dance Company, Is Coming To Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK — Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is finally getting its own home on the South Side after five years of planning. The company is moving from its shared space with Ballet Chicago in the Loop to a facility in the 5400 block of South State Street in Washington Park. The 30,000-square-foot South Side Dance Center is scheduled to open in 2024.
grocerydive.com
How Dom’s Kitchen & Market is addressing 5 grocery trends
As the grocery industry continues to face ongoing disruption, Dom’s Kitchen & Market is looking to stay ahead of industry changes through a focus on omnichannel shopping that prioritizes meals and leverages customer data to develop its concept. The new Chicagoland grocery startup is helmed by Bob Mariano, who...
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average morning spurred a horrifying investigation.
blockclubchicago.org
Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter Celebrates Centennial, Full Ownership Of Its Woodlawn Community Center This Month
WOODLAWN — The local graduate chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will honor its 100th anniversary and the early payment of its community center’s mortgage with several events over the coming weeks. The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded Nov. 5, 1922....
Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
Get Ready for the Chicago Day of Prayer – Next Saturday!
No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Chicago?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
WGNtv.com
The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette
CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
oakpark.com
Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of pioneering Black Oak Park family, dies at 97
There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state. Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of the first Black family to settle in Maywood (on his father’s side) and one of the first Black families to settle in Oak Park (on his mother’s side), was the embodiment of both those rich communities and that cross-border movement.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1