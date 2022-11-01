Read full article on original website
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
I'm perpetually looking at the latest pieces to hit the fashion market, and since I write The Luxury List, that includes all things designer. Recently, I've been scouring the new drops at Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and Nordstrom whose fall arrivals have me thinking about which investment pieces will land in my closet—or at least at the top of my wish list.
Like most people, I have a love-hate relationship with my closet. All those years of buying sequin-covered blazers and flower-printed palazzo pants have caught up to me. When looking at my wardrobe, I feel like I have nothing to wear. Naturally, that’s a bald-faced lie—my closet is practically a black hole, overflowing with an endless array of options. But when I open my dresser every morning and try to pick out something to wear, I’m finding myself struggling more than usual. More likely than not, it’s because I’m missing timeless basics to round out my outfits.
Holiday party season is upon us and designers have already started dropping cool pieces that are primed for your event-packed calendar coming up in the months ahead. Whether you're in the market for jaw-dropping holiday shoes, conversation-starting bags, or pretty dresses to wear for upcoming holiday parties, there are so many great finds to have on your radar. So, which items are going to be in demand for the party circuit this season? I'm placing some bets.
If Nordstrom is the first place you turn to when shopping for a new season, then you've come to the right place. (And if it isn't the first place you usually go, allow me to convert you.) I've been on a major shopping kick lately—winter is around the corner, after all—so I decided to make a list of all the Nordstrom pieces I'm considering for these chillier times, and I couldn't call myself a fashion editor if I didn't share it with you.
Just when I thought I was starting to have a handle on the vast shopping landscape that is Amazon, I’ve come to find that there’s a section with even more amazing deals: Amazon Outlet. After perusing the discounted offerings, I was pleased to find that there is a great selection of cute fashion finds, many of which I have now added to cart.
Those in my closest circle can attest to my round-the-clock sharing of great fashion finds. If you were to look at our group text chats, more often than not, you'll find me sending a screenshot of, or a link to, one of my latest discoveries (along with how I’d style it as well as notes on which friend I could see wearing the piece the most). If you’re curious about my recent finds, I’m digging into my recent texts to give you a glimpse at my current virtual cart this season.
I've been a loyal Urban Outfitters shopper since my teens. And now, at age 27, I still find just as many (if not more) gems at the always on-trend retailer. After a recent shopping escapade on the site, I wound up with four boxes of clothes and accessories at my doorstep. Faux-leather outerwear, baggy trousers, chunky loafers—I snagged it all. I'm feeling extra generous and tried it all on so you could see how it looks. Keep scrolling to see how I styled these exceptionally chic pieces. (Plus, I've included everything else on the list for my next haul.)
