Stereogum
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Rush
The Canadian-born rock band Rush formed in Toronto nearly 55 years ago in 1968 when guitarist Alex Lifeson, drummer John Rutsey and bassist-singer Jeff Jones got together. Jones, however, was almost immediately replaced by bassist-singer Geddy Lee. After Lee joined the group, the band tried several configurations but eventually landed...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Albany Herald
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Popculture
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, real name Darren Henley, died at his Los Angeles home Friday, with the cause of death given as an accidental fall. The drummer was 63. Peligro is best known for his time with The Dead Kennedys, joining in February 1981, and appearing on the EP In God We Trust before its release in December 1981. He also worked with the band on Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy. His presence can also be felt in the singles collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.
Pras Of The Fugees Sued For Allegedly Finessing Company Over Music Catalog Sale
Pras has some more explaining to do. A company is alleging he finessed them after they gave him a loan for his music. The post Pras Of The Fugees Sued For Allegedly Finessing Company Over Music Catalog Sale appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Judee Sill’s Singular Genius Speaks for Itself, But Jackson Browne, Weyes Blood and More Still Have Plenty of Praise in New Doc Trailer
Everyone from Jackson Browne to Weyes Blood reflects on the brilliance of Judee Sill in a new trailer for an upcoming documentary about the widely revered, if little-known, singer-songwriter. Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill will trace Sill’s remarkable rise from a troubled teen responsible for a handful of armed stick-ups to one of the most promising and revered artists of the Seventies. But tragically, Sill died of a drug overdose in 1979, never reaching the same heights as some of her peers, like Browne, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, and J.D. Souther — all of whom rave about...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Guitar World Magazine
J Mascis doesn’t like Johnny Marr’s acclaimed signature Fender Jaguar: “It doesn’t work at all for me”
Despite being given the guitar by the Smiths legend himself, the Dinosaur Jr man is no fan of his refined take on the classic offset. J Mascis has said he doesn’t get on with his Johnny Marr signature Jaguar, despite the fact he was given one by the Smiths legend himself.
SFGate
Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume
The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale.
Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home
A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
KULR8
BTS star RM is preparing to release his debut solo album
BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album. After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on November 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date. The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: “RM...
Guitar World Magazine
The 10 James Jamerson basslines every bass player has to hear
From 1958 through to 1972 the studio musicians at Motown Records, who later became known as The Funk Brothers, cranked out hit after hit. In fact, they played on more number 1 records than the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Elvis and the Beach Boys put together, all while remaining mostly anonymous.
10 Greatest Deathcore Bands
A little over 15 years ago, Job for a Cowboy released their Doom EP and, all of a sudden, deathcore became the next big thing in metal. Deathcore has brought some of the heaviest music of the 21st century. Combining the monstrous gutturals of death metal and the rhythm-heavy chugging of metalcore, deathcore created a new scene of hugely popular bands. Though Job for a Cowboy would shed their deathcore shell and emerge as a death metal band, their debut EP became one of the most influential metal records of the 2000s.
Listen: Selena Gomez releases 'My Mind & Me' single ahead of documentary
Selena Gomez released "My Mind & Me," a new song for her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.
Kelly Clarkson Shows Grunge Side By Slaying This Soundgarden Classic
She's proving to be quite the rock fan.
Stereogum
The New Judee Sill Documentary Trailer Featuring Adrianne Lenker, Weyes Blood, Fleet Foxes, & More
On November 13, a new documentary about 1970s singer/songwriter Judee Sill will premiere in New York as part of the 2022 DOC NYC Festival. Titled Lost Angel: The Genius Of Judee Sill features interviews with Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Shawn Colvin, and David Geffen (who discovered Sill), as well as younger musicians such as Adrianne Lenker, Weyes Blood, and Fleet Foxes.
U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’
U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.” The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song. “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
Guitar World Magazine
Glenn Fricker seeks to blend HM-2-style “Swedish chainsaw” and modern metal tones with his signature Revv distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler
Revv Amplification has partnered with YouTube gear nut Glenn Fricker of Spectre Sound Studios for an all-new two-in-one distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler. With one half an “unforgettable sonic assault” inspired by the iconic Boss HM-2 – a stompbox heavily associated with both Swedish death metal and American hardcore – and the other boasting Revv’s trademark “punchy, high-gain” sound, the Northern Mauler allows players to blend freely between the two for a vast range of tonal possibilities.
