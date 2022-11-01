ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum

Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Fatal carjacking attempt

A mother and daughter were caught up in a fatal carjacking in Boulder County. Courtney Fromm reports. A mother and daughter were caught up in a fatal carjacking in Boulder County. Courtney Fromm reports. Polis budget proposal. Governor Jared Polis presented the proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Poll: Voters favor incumbents for statewide seats

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports. Poll: Voters favor incumbents for statewide seats. The results of the FOX31...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to gauge the mood. Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Coats for Colorado needs more coats

FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners' Coats for Colorado drive is in need of more donations for the cold winter ahead. Dan Daru reports. FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners' Coats for Colorado drive is in need of more donations for the cold winter ahead. Dan Daru reports. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Frontier to offer subscription flight service

Frontier Airlines is offering an unlimited flight subscription service, but it's got a catch. Talya Cunningham reports. Frontier Airlines is offering an unlimited flight subscription service, but it's got a catch. Talya Cunningham reports. Denver police update on East Colfax shooting. Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora gym transforms into haunted house

Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor captured Halloween night at an Aurora gym that turned into a haunted house. Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor captured Halloween night at an Aurora gym that turned into a haunted house. Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit. Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Judge keeps armed groups away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said those...
ARIZONA STATE
KDVR.com

Mild Halloween evening

It will be prime trick-or-treating weather for Halloween before cooler weather later in the week. It will be prime trick-or-treating weather for Halloween before cooler weather later in the week. Sunny and 70s before snow moves in Thursday. Tuesday will be abnormally warm with temperatures near 70 degrees, but a...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit

Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent prices. Kim Posey reports. Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit. Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow chance on Thursday, Friday

Warm and dry weather will stay in the forecast before Colorado’s next storm system pushes in Thursday and Friday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Warm and dry weather will stay in the forecast before Colorado’s next storm system pushes in Thursday and Friday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver police...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season

Since flu season started at the beginning of October, there have been 49 cases that required hospitalizations around the state. Pair that with a high number of RSV cases and it begins to put a heavy toll on hospital capacity. Lisa D'Souza reports. Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rain mix turns to snow by evening in Denver

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Day due to a rain and snow mix that will develop for the evening rush hour. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate across the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts. Rain mix turns to snow by evening in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Friday Health Plans

It’s that time of year when lots of employers open enrollment for their health plans, but what about if you buy your own health insurance? Today, we spoke with the Director of Sales for Colorado, Joe Blakely, who told us more about Friday Health Plans, the simple, friendly, affordable health insurance that’s part of the affordable care act.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Ohio sues Dollar General, claims deceptive pricing

(WCMH/NewsNation) — The state of Ohio is suing discount chain Dollar General, alleging the store charges shoppers prices higher than the ones advertised. Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the state is suing the store on behalf of shoppers who have complained about being overcharged. “They’ll put one sticker...
OHIO STATE
KDVR.com

Accused killer caught on camera before deaths

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Joseph Castorena on four counts of first-degree murder. He's still wanted by police. Gabby Easterwood reports. An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Joseph Castorena on four counts of first-degree murder. He's still wanted by police. Gabby Easterwood reports. Sunny and...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Who should wear a mask during flu season?

Experts say we're not exactly in the same situation as the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but doctors are urging to do their part to keep flu and RSV cases down. Rogelio Mares reports. Who should wear a mask during flu season?. Experts say we're not exactly in the same...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned

Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Thousands of ornaments bound for Marshall Fire survivors. Operation Christmas Ornaments collects and distributes ornaments to disaster victims over the holidays, and...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy