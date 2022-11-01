Read full article on original website
Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support
More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the difference has narrowed over the last month. Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who …. More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former...
Poll: Legal mushrooms gaining momentum
Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." Colorado voters are warming up to the idea of decriminalizing "magic mushrooms." The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports.
Fatal carjacking attempt
A mother and daughter were caught up in a fatal carjacking in Boulder County. Courtney Fromm reports. A mother and daughter were caught up in a fatal carjacking in Boulder County. Courtney Fromm reports. Polis budget proposal. Governor Jared Polis presented the proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year...
Poll: Voters favor incumbents for statewide seats
The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show how voters are leaning in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Matt Mauro reports. Poll: Voters favor incumbents for statewide seats. The results of the FOX31...
Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to gauge the mood. Coloradans hope for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Coloradans are taking a chance to win the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. Greg Nieto visits local lotto sellers to...
Coats for Colorado needs more coats
FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners' Coats for Colorado drive is in need of more donations for the cold winter ahead. Dan Daru reports. FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners' Coats for Colorado drive is in need of more donations for the cold winter ahead. Dan Daru reports. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a...
Frontier to offer subscription flight service
Frontier Airlines is offering an unlimited flight subscription service, but it's got a catch. Talya Cunningham reports. Frontier Airlines is offering an unlimited flight subscription service, but it's got a catch. Talya Cunningham reports. Denver police update on East Colfax shooting. Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark provided details on...
Aurora gym transforms into haunted house
Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor captured Halloween night at an Aurora gym that turned into a haunted house. Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor captured Halloween night at an Aurora gym that turned into a haunted house. Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit. Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action...
Judge keeps armed groups away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said those...
Mild Halloween evening
It will be prime trick-or-treating weather for Halloween before cooler weather later in the week. It will be prime trick-or-treating weather for Halloween before cooler weather later in the week. Sunny and 70s before snow moves in Thursday. Tuesday will be abnormally warm with temperatures near 70 degrees, but a...
Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit
Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent prices. Kim Posey reports. Coloradans seek to join rental class action lawsuit. Some Colorado renters are wanting to join a class action lawsuit accusing certain rental companies of driving up rent...
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter …. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31 and Colorado's Very Own Channel 2. 1 person in Colorado won $1M on Powerball. It's...
Denver weather: Snow chance on Thursday, Friday
Warm and dry weather will stay in the forecast before Colorado’s next storm system pushes in Thursday and Friday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Warm and dry weather will stay in the forecast before Colorado’s next storm system pushes in Thursday and Friday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver police...
Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu season
Since flu season started at the beginning of October, there have been 49 cases that required hospitalizations around the state. Pair that with a high number of RSV cases and it begins to put a heavy toll on hospital capacity. Lisa D'Souza reports. Hospital capacity concerns are tied to flu...
Rain mix turns to snow by evening in Denver
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Day due to a rain and snow mix that will develop for the evening rush hour. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate across the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts. Rain mix turns to snow by evening in Denver.
Friday Health Plans
It’s that time of year when lots of employers open enrollment for their health plans, but what about if you buy your own health insurance? Today, we spoke with the Director of Sales for Colorado, Joe Blakely, who told us more about Friday Health Plans, the simple, friendly, affordable health insurance that’s part of the affordable care act.
Ohio sues Dollar General, claims deceptive pricing
(WCMH/NewsNation) — The state of Ohio is suing discount chain Dollar General, alleging the store charges shoppers prices higher than the ones advertised. Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the state is suing the store on behalf of shoppers who have complained about being overcharged. “They’ll put one sticker...
Accused killer caught on camera before deaths
An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Joseph Castorena on four counts of first-degree murder. He's still wanted by police. Gabby Easterwood reports. An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Joseph Castorena on four counts of first-degree murder. He's still wanted by police. Gabby Easterwood reports. Sunny and...
Who should wear a mask during flu season?
Experts say we're not exactly in the same situation as the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but doctors are urging to do their part to keep flu and RSV cases down. Rogelio Mares reports. Who should wear a mask during flu season?. Experts say we're not exactly in the same...
Pawn shop coffin: Strange items being pawned
Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Inflation is making people get creative with the items they pawn. Vicente Arenas reports. Thousands of ornaments bound for Marshall Fire survivors. Operation Christmas Ornaments collects and distributes ornaments to disaster victims over the holidays, and...
