Damascus, MD

FILM ROOM: Damascus senior RB/LB Dillon Dunathan

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awrxY_0itu5P0z00

DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — After a comeback win over Seneca Valley, and a 207 rushing yard performance with two touchdowns, Jake Rohm sat down with Damascus senior running back/linebacker Dillon Dunathan on the latest edition of Film Room.

