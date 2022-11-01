Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Juvenile Center set to close
The facility has housed very few juvenile offenders since the County moved to close the center in July. Officials have said that detainees may be transported to the Pine Bluff Juvenile Detention Center going forward and that the former Miller County unit may be used as office space for the county.
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A lively crowd turned out yesterday afternoon at the Texarkana, Arkansas,...
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Woman Missing Nearly Two Months
Cass County authorities say the woman who walked away from her home on Sept. 18 is still missing. Reportedly, 64-year-old Katherine Spanel left home on CR-3214 without her medicine, ID, food, water, or money. Alledgelly, she is easily confused and hallucinates but is non-violent. Actively searching for Spanel are deputies, Texas Parks, and Wildlife game wardens.
ktalnews.com
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are...
menastar.com
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KSLA
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
KTRE
ktalnews.com
Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ktoy1047.com
Defense plays jail recordings, more from Shona Prior in Taylor Parker case
Parker’s mother, Shona Prior, continued her testimony as well. Prior has custody of Parker’s daughter, Emersyn. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson pointed to Parker’s attentiveness to her daughter during the phone calls. Prosecution questioned Prior during cross-examination about Parker’s many fake illnesses, though Prior testified that she had been with Parker during her hospital visits. Prior said that she didn’t believe that she had been manipulated.
ktoy1047.com
Early morning truck rollover brings traffic to stop on St. Michael Drive
All lanes were blocked by the wreck and traffic was diverted to I-30 West through Texarkana. The accident happened around 2 a.m. and cleanup was still going on as of 4 a.m. this morning. The area is best avoided if possible. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their...
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the...
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Richard Brown of Mt. Pleasant on a Franklin County warrant for Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. He remains in the Titus County jail on a $70,000 bond. Shawn Stokes. Micguan Warr. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Shawn Stokes and 41-year-old Micguan Warr of California for...
ktoy1047.com
Shooting prompts police response on Pearl Street
A 911 call from a woman claimed that her son had been shot with neighbors reporting hearing six or seven shots around 11:50 a.m. Shortly thereafter, a man with a gun was stopped by the viaduct. At 12:10 p.m., another gunshot was reportedly heard in the neighborhood. More on this story as it develops.
