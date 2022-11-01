ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WOOD

Consumers Energy Foundation announces $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance to Food Bank Council of Michigan, Michigan Association of United Ways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today $500,000 in grant funding to help two statewide organizations — the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) and the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) — to provide direct assistance and necessities to Michiganders. The grant funding is part of the Consumers Energy Foundation’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s people and addressing critical and emergent needs in a meaningful way.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Fallen West Michigan trees to be used for local Highland Games

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Next year's local Highland Games will have a touch of Western Michigan. More than a dozen fallen trees from Laketown Township, in Muskegon County were collected from township parks Tuesday, and are expected to be used for the caber toss, according to Laketown Township. The...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan

Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan farms asking for unwanted pumpkins

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Instead of throwing out your old jack o' lanterns, or other edible holiday decorations, some farms in northern Michigan are asking you to recycle them. At Polish Heritage Farm, their livestock love old pumpkins. Owner Tom Koch is asking people for their old jack o'...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Ascension Borgess to hold job fair, offer sign-on bonuses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you are looking for a job in the medical field, Ascension Borgess is hiring. The health system is looking for registered nurses and new college graduates to attend on-site interviews Thursday in Kalamazoo. The job fair is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Western Michigan University Magazine

WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception

LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI

