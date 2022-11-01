Read full article on original website
WWMT
Application now live for $50M in grants to open and grow childcare facilities
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday morning the application is now live for $50 million in grants to open and grow childcare facilities in Michigan. Childcare entrepreneurs who are interested in starting or expanding a childcare facility can apply for a grant to reduce the cost of...
WOOD
Consumers Energy Foundation announces $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance to Food Bank Council of Michigan, Michigan Association of United Ways
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The Consumers Energy Foundation announced today $500,000 in grant funding to help two statewide organizations — the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) and the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) — to provide direct assistance and necessities to Michiganders. The grant funding is part of the Consumers Energy Foundation’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s people and addressing critical and emergent needs in a meaningful way.
WWMT
Fallen West Michigan trees to be used for local Highland Games
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Next year's local Highland Games will have a touch of Western Michigan. More than a dozen fallen trees from Laketown Township, in Muskegon County were collected from township parks Tuesday, and are expected to be used for the caber toss, according to Laketown Township. The...
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
Tv20detroit.com
'The need is there': Michigan food bank council urges $50MIL budget line item to build infrastructure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Food Bank Council of Michigan is urging the state legislature to approve a $50MIL budget line item this year after costs and demand for services have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. Rep. Roger Victory toured Feeding America West Michigan's facility in Comstock...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
bridgemi.com
Wind wars: Wind turbines put green energy on the ballot in mid-Michigan
Wind and solar farms are expanding in Michigan to decrease reliance on carbon fuels. They are often sited on farms. Opponents fear wind turbines will lower property values or cause health problems. Michigan’s utility companies and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ambitious wind and solar energy goals. MONTCALM COUNTY —...
WWMT
WMU board of trustees to talk potential $1.5 million property sale, code of conduct
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University is scheduled to decide whether to sell some of it’s downtown Kalamazoo property to the county. The board of trustees meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. Memorial: Family remembers WMU student Bailey Broderick...
WOOD
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
Michigan won 5 big electric vehicle projects this year – at a $2B taxpayer cost
It’s been called a “once-in-a-century-project” for northern Michigan. Gotion, a Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer, plans to invest $2.4 billion and create a couple thousand jobs at two large plants near Big Rapids – a bustling college town on the banks of the Muskegon River. “Make...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan farms asking for unwanted pumpkins
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Instead of throwing out your old jack o' lanterns, or other edible holiday decorations, some farms in northern Michigan are asking you to recycle them. At Polish Heritage Farm, their livestock love old pumpkins. Owner Tom Koch is asking people for their old jack o'...
fox2detroit.com
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
WWMT
Ascension Borgess to hold job fair, offer sign-on bonuses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you are looking for a job in the medical field, Ascension Borgess is hiring. The health system is looking for registered nurses and new college graduates to attend on-site interviews Thursday in Kalamazoo. The job fair is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
Western Michigan University Magazine
WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
WWMTCw
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
