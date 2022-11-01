Read full article on original website
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
theweektoday.com
UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction
The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
iheart.com
Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Heating costs expected to increase significantly as predictions point to colder winter
DEDHAM, Mass. — Regardless of how you heat your home, your monthly heating bills are expected to be more expensive this winter. According to the state, household heating costs this year are projected to be higher than last winter for all heating fuel sources. The cost of heating is...
National Grid customers prepare for 64% rate increase Tuesday
BOSTON — National Grid is reminding customers to brace for higher electric rates starting Tuesday, November 1st. Typical residential electric customers will see a 64% rate hike. According to National Grid, the increase in electricity rates is a result of the rising price of natural gas “due to global...
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations
BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
Littleton Truck Driver Facing Charges For Worcester Woman Found Dead In Georgia
A Massachusetts truck driver was arrested in Indiana last week for the murder of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead at Georgia truck stop last month, authorities and reports said. Jason Palmer, age 45, of Littleton, was arrested at a Sinclair Gas Station of I-70 in Indiana on Wednesday,...
Table Talk Pie Store Moving to Temporary Canal District Location Thursday
WORCESTER - The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies will open in its new temporary location at 65 Green St. on Thursday, just blocks away from its former home near Kelley Square. The Pie Store will be opening in the former home of Creegan's Pub and Union Tavern, and more recently, Pregamers Sports Bar & Grill. The temporary pie shop is next to Mai Tai Bar and Sushi restaurant.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District
WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
