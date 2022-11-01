ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Boston

I-Team: Wedding vendor accused of jilting couples is back in business

BOSTON - Rebecca and Justin Avery have been married for years, but they feel a lot like the couples WBZ's I-Team exposed after they were jilted on their big day by a now defunct wedding vendor. "We were going to have roses and climbing flowers go over," explained Rebecca walking through her Southborough patio. She planned to transform it into an English country style dining area. "Rebecca came to me and was like, 'I found these people that make the type of furniture that we want,'" said Justin. It was an Instagram business, Free.Range.Farmhouse. A few messages later, the company agreed to...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Tired of raking and bagging leaves? Be eco-friendly instead and don't.

WORCESTER - Autumn is in full swing and leaves are on every homeowner’s mind and yard. Raking and bagging piles of rotting leaves is not a chore that anyone relishes ‒ but there are alternatives that are both easier and more environmentally friendly. “We’ve got a bunch of trees in our yard,” said Worcester resident James Kobialka. “We just mulch it with our lawn mower near the end of the season and let it sit to compost...
WORCESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction

The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
WAREHAM, MA
iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
KINGSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Table Talk Pie Store Moving to Temporary Canal District Location Thursday

WORCESTER - The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies will open in its new temporary location at 65 Green St. on Thursday, just blocks away from its former home near Kelley Square. The Pie Store will be opening in the former home of Creegan's Pub and Union Tavern, and more recently, Pregamers Sports Bar & Grill. The temporary pie shop is next to Mai Tai Bar and Sushi restaurant.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District

WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA

