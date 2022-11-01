2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes S.C Sunday Night

Another earthquake shook South Carolina.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that Kershaw County experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 on Sunday night.

According to the USGS, it happened at 9:33 pm at a depth of roughly 1.9 miles, 3.7 miles east of Elgin.

Responding to a Tweet from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, some people claimed to have felt the quake and mistook it for thunder. Most of the time, earthquakes of this scale do not cause damage to structures and merely slightly shake certain persons.

South Carolina is no stranger to earthquake activity. Since December 2021, dozens have been recorded near the Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

