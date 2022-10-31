Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Related
Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair
Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
Justin Verlander’s possible final start with Astros spurs Yankees rumors again
Shortly before Game 4 of the World Series, Justin Verlander was asked about his potential final start with the Houston Astros on Thursday night in Game 5. Somehow, that immediately drew a connection to the New York Yankees. Last offseason, the Yankees were reportedly in on Verlander, offering him a...
'I'm really excited': Cole Hamels on Philly fans, the World Series, and the 2022 Phillies
"The city of Philadelphia, they love their sports. They are behind you and it does catapult you to playing to a level that you never anticipate," 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels said.
Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security
Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.
Tim McGraw Wears Jersey of His Late Father to Phillies’ World Series Game With Faith Hill and Daughters
What a special moment for Tim McGraw and his family. The country music superstar and his family attended Tuesday’s World Series game. And there was McGraw wearing his dad’s jersey. Although McGraw, the 1883 star, grew up in Louisiana, the family name still is held in high esteem...
tigerdroppings.com
Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife Seen Buying A Whole Case of Beer At Last Night's Game
The Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. Phillies fandom was pumped, including wife of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins, Jayme, who was spotted buying an entire case of beer in the stadium during the game... (The Spun)
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
Yardbarker
MLB world reacts to John Smoltz's incredible Bryce Harper prediction
The internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for Fox, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened.
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme gives Phillies fans more reason to cheer in Game 3 of World Series
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit the last of the team's record-tying five home runs Tuesday night in their 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Hours earlier, Hoskins' wife, Jayme, was apparently buying a round of drinks for some lucky Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Yardbarker
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
Look for Astros to rebound in WS Game 4
Not only did Philadelphia regain the series lead, but maybe more importantly, they regained momentum. The Phillies spanked the Astros on Tuesday, 7-0, in Game 2 and are just two wins away from winning their first World Series since 2008. The Phillies hit five home runs on Tuesday, the bullpen still has yet to allow a run in the World Series, and Bryce Harper continues to be the best player this postseason.
New mural shows Phillie Phanatic climbing greased pole
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A little Crisco never stopped a determined Philly sports fan, and in one new mural, it can't stop the Phillie Phanatic, either.The mural, created by Get Up Art, shows the Phillies' mascot relaxing atop a pole on Broad Street. Fans here are known to climb light poles when Philly teams win, and if the Phillies win this World Series against the Houston Astros, it'll be no different.Crews already have barricades ready on Broad Street, in case the Phils win it all and a bunch of fans start following the Phanatic's lead.In the meantime, you can visit the mural at 7th and South Streets in the city.
Ex-Yankees coach helps Phillies inch closer to World Series miracle | Klapisch
Many of my friends who are Yankees fans say they have no interest in the World Series, hardly a shocker. They pulled up stakes the moment the Astros completed their humiliating sweep of the Bombers. My buddies took it hard, but quickly moved on to the Giants, trading Aaron Boone for Brian Daboll – not a bad switcheroo.
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman Comments On Astros Game 4 No-Hitter
The World Series is tied at two games apiece following a statement win in Game 4 of the World Series by the Houston Astros. After the Philadelphia Phillies busted out for a 7-0 win in Game 3, Houston bounced back, throwing a combined no-hitter led by Cristian Javier, who got the start and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking just two.
Yardbarker
Keith Law predicts Dansby Swanson will sign a massive contract
The opinions on Dansby Swanson amongst many Braves fans are split. Some people, like myself (and most educated fans… kidding… kind of), believe Swanson has progressed in his development each season, culminating in his 2022 campaign, which ended with an All-Star nomination and Gold Glove award. He was one of the best shortstops in the game this season, and if that’s who he is moving forward, he deserves a contract north of $200 million. Others are wary that Swanson’s breakout campaign was just a flash in the pan. Assuming regression is in line, his next contract could be a nuisance for the organization that gives it to him.
Yardbarker
Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents
The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Comments / 0