PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
Cadet Colonel Ishan Swali was recognized at the New York Wing Conference and was honored with the General Carl A. Spaatz award.
COLONIE – Saratoga Springs boys’s soccer took on Shaker Tuesday night for the Section II Class AA championship and came up short in overtime, 4-3. Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber. GAZETTE COVERAGE. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out...
21 times a team has tried to trip up Mechanicville boys soccer this year, and every attempt has failed. The Raiders not only improved their perfect record to 19-0-2 Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Section X foe Salmon River, they also advanced to regionals for the first time in program history.
