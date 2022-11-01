ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

WCAX

Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mechanicville boys soccer shines in sub-regional route

21 times a team has tried to trip up Mechanicville boys soccer this year, and every attempt has failed. The Raiders not only improved their perfect record to 19-0-2 Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Section X foe Salmon River, they also advanced to regionals for the first time in program history.
MECHANICVILLE, NY

