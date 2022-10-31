Darvin Ham talks about Russell Westbrook helping Lakers in bench role

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ last two games, Russell Westbrook has come off the bench, and he has not complained one bit.

In fact, he helped the team by giving it an injection of energy and pace when he came in during both contests.

On Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers finally earned their first win of the season. Westbrook went 6-of-12 from the field for 18 points plus eight rebounds and eight assists.

Head coach Darvin Ham, who had spoken glowingly about the former league MVP since taking the job, talked about how he has helped the team in his new role.

“I told him he’s gonna thrive man, just trust me. Trust me. I always told him, your sacrifice, a player of your magnitude for you to do this, it’s gonna send waves,” Ham said. “It’s gonna help our team and I said you can’t look at it like you’re getting so caught up in starting. If I remember correctly, he finished the game, right? And so it’s like, dude I’m putting you in a position where you’re gonna come off, he’s helping us in so many areas coming off the bench, scoring, rebounding, assists, he’s giving those other guys, Austin and those other guys confidence, Matt, Wenyen. So it’s tailor-made in my opinion for our group as it’s built for him to be in that role and then gain his rhythm, and then now when Bron and AD are back on the floor, he’s in a good mood, he’s in a good mix because he’s playing and competing at a very high level. “And our guys see that once they sit down like ‘OK, he’s taking it up a notch so I can’t come back in and be the one to ruin it.’ So I’m so happy for him man, he’s the last couple of games, Minnesota and tonight, he’s been phenomenal. Nothing short of amazing and I think I’m so happy. I can’t even imagine what that kid is going through. One of the biggest things about me getting this job was for him to get that respect that he deserves because a lot of went on last year was not his fault and everything, all of the blame, was placed on him. I told him just listen to me, believe in me, bro. I’m gonna put you in position to succeed with the group but you gave to put the group first. It can’t be about me or I or mine, it’s got to be us, ours, we. And he’s done that.”

It appears Westbrook will continue to come off the bench, at least for the time being, and if he continues to be efficient and under control, it could pay some dividends that few could’ve seen just a week or two ago.