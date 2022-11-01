Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
At least 61% of LA voters flagged homelessness as the city's number-one priority for the upcoming raceVictorLos Angeles, CA
KSDK
What's wrong with the St. Louis Blues? | Locked On Blues
Josh Hyman breaks down the St. Louis Blues' 5 game-losing streak. He discusses who is most to blame, Jordan Kyrou's struggles.
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
ESPN
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
Golden Knights Find a Way Yet Again, Theodore Saves Win Streak
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore scored the game-winning overtime goal to give Vegas the 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Slow Start Not All On Berube’s Shoulders
The 2022-23 St. Louis Blues are off to a 3-5-0 start after winning their first three games. There are many issues that contribute to their lack of success to begin the season, but the blame doesn’t lie at the feet of head coach Craig Berube. I don’t think there are any logical arguments to call for the firing of Berube, and general manager Doug Armstrong agrees.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Zibanejad & Panarin Stepping Up Early This Season
The New York Rangers are off to a decent 5-3-2 start to the season even though they have not played to their potential yet. They have lost a few skilled forwards to injuries, their defensemen have made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak has gotten off to a rough start. However, a few of the team’s star players have stepped up as Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are both off to a great start and they have already come through with some clutch plays late in games.
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over...
Arizona Coyotes: Lawson Crouse's hot streak key in guiding special teams
Before the regular season began, Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny saw potential in his team’s power play. Little did he know where it would take his team. Through the first nine games of the season, the Coyotes (3-5-1) have not only reinvigorated its offense with its special teams, but has created a threatening unit.
theScore
Tortorella defends Keefe to Toronto media: 'I hope he jams it to you all'
John Tortorella stuck up for Sheldon Keefe hours before their teams played each other. The Philadelphia Flyers bench boss directed his ire at the Toronto media for criticizing the Maple Leafs head coach amid the Atlantic Division club's disappointing start to the season. "You guys don't know anything," Tortorella said...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
ESPN
Bucks take on the Timberwolves, look for 8th straight win
Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota. Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
ESPN
Wembanyama Tracker: The French prospect's team is on a roll
------ Team record: 5-1 in the French league, tied for third place, winners of five straight (not counting the 1-1 record in exhibitions against the G League Ignite) Latest results: 113-88 win over Blois, 95-91 win over Bourg-en-Bresse. Upcoming schedule: vs. Limoges (4-3) on Friday, vs. Nanterre (4-3) on Nov....
ESPN
'Frustrated' Kawhi Leonard (knee) won't travel with Clippers on trip
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard remains out with stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and will not travel with the LA Clippers for their upcoming road trip in Houston and San Antonio. Leonard is feeling better, according to Clippers coach Ty Lue, but the forward sat out his fourth...
ESPN
Nets' Ben Simmons out at least 2 more games with sore knee
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons' absence will be extended to at least four games after he was ruled out of the next two with left knee soreness, acting head coach Jacque Vaughn said Thursday. Vaughn, coaching the team following the ouster of Steve Nash, said Thursday after...
